U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,782.00
    -7.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,707.00
    -74.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.50
    -18.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.70
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.21
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    -0.17 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0476
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8430
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,309.05
    +292.80 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.58
    +3.11 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,316.34
    -76.70 (-0.29%)
     

BIOLASE ENTERS INTO FAVORABLE CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BIOL

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced that, on June 30, 2022, it entered into an amendment to its senior secured term loan with SWK Funding LLC. The amendment extends the interest-only period of the loan by two quarters to November 2023 and reduces the minimum Consolidated Unencumbered Liquid Assets from $7,500,000 to $5,500,00. BIOLASE used a portion of the proceeds from its recent equity offering to prepay $1,000,000 of the outstanding loan balance.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)
BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)

"The recent equity offering allowed us to prepay a portion of our senior secured term loan," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "This prepayment and amendment will result in lower interest expense while also increasing the Company's liquidity."

"Biolase continues to bring leading dental laser solutions to dentists and patients. SWK remains a supportive partner of the company and its mission," commented Winston Black, Chief Executive Officer of SWK Holdings.

SWK Funding LLC is a subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation, a Dallas, Texas-based healthcare focused investment firm.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
EVC Group LLC
Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli
(732) 933-2754
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com / tkehrli@evcgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-enters-into-favorable-credit-agreement-amendment-301579289.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus tally: Daily Hospitalizations and deaths rise to multi-month highs, cases hold steady above 100K

    Just as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths are starting to break out to new multi-month highs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Tuesday that the U.S. should pursue a booster strategy had better protects against newer more dominant strains, like omicron. The FDA indicated that a new generation of COVID-19 boosters could be ready for rollout as soon as late summer or early fall. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new COVID cases rose 3% from two weeks ago to 108,963

  • Pivotree Inc. Announces Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2022, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Again Today

    Not only is the broader market's decline dragging down their share prices, but there are also fears that the companies are seeing pricing pressure for tickets. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell by as much as 8.7% in early trading, while Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) dipped as much as 8.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 9.2%. On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo said in a report that he was worried that cruise line companies could ultimately face insolvency if their business conditions don't improve soon.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, which could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Tesla analysts lower Q2 electric vehicle delivery estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss outlooks for Tesla vehicle deliveries.