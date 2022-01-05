U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

BIOLASE TO PRESENT AT THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT BIOCONNECT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

·2 min read
In this article:
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Investor Conference being held on January 10-13, 2022. BIOLASE President and CEO John Beaver is scheduled to deliver a formal presentation and host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)
BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)

Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Investor Conference
Date: January 10-13, 2022
Pre-recorded Investor Presentation Webcast (available January 10, 2022 at 7 am ET): https://journey.ct.events/view/b5b9fa4b-49a2-4a21-9919-1a0d96ad7402
One-on-One Investor Meetings: Available on Thursday, January 13, 2022

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with BIOLASE management, please contact BIOLASE's investor relations firm, EVC Group, LLC at tkehrli@evcgroup.com.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-virtual-investor-conference-301454324.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

