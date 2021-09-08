U.S. markets closed

BIOLASE Schedule Of Investor Conferences For September 2021

2 min read
In this article:
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its schedule of investor conferences for September 2021:

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)
BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)

Colliers 2021 Institutional Conference
Thursday, September 9 (one-on-one meetings only)

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Thursday, September 13-15th (formal presentation available September 13th at 7:00 am ET)

BIOLASE president and CEO John Beaver, and Vice President of Finance, Jennifer Bright will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with management, please contact your representative at the firms hosting the conferences, or BIOLASE's investor relations firm, EVC Group (contact info below).

To access a webcast of BIOLASE's presentation at the H.C. Wainwright conference, please visit the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-schedule-of-investor-conferences-for-september-2021-301371708.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

