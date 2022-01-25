BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) Signs LOI with Health Box LLC Towards the 100% Acquisition of the Arizona, USA Based Entity Specializing in Advanced Orthomolecular Medicine and Natural Health Products Development and Research

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences (OTCPK : BLFE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Health Box LLC, an Arizona-based company which provides a diverse mix of advanced orthomolecular and natural health products founded in -- extensive research focused on medicinal botanicals, micronutrients, dietary supplements, proprietary herbal blends, and apothecary style subscription services.



With this contemplated acquisition, BioLife Sciences would be provided with a synergistic opportunity to expand its current healthcare product offerings into a brand-new product line of advanced orthomolecular and natural health products & solutions with a focus on (but not limited to): gastrointestinal health, endocrine health, cardiovascular health, immune health, specialty health, musculoskeletal health, and men’s/women’s health. Health Box LLC also specializes in the development of tinctures, oils, vitamins and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Health Box LLC began its operations in 2018 and has quickly increased its market share in the highly competitive orthomolecular industry.

“An acquisition of Health Box LLC would position BioLife Sciences as a disruptive entity within a booming market. The company would become uniquely positioned to reach consumers who are seeking safe, natural, holistic approaches towards proactive self-care and treating or preventing certain symptoms and illnesses through the use of natural supplements. Health Box LLC would offer the company instant access to meaningful revenue, an existing customer base, subject matter expertise, and innovative breakthroughs,” Mr. De Four said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given consumers heightened awareness of medicinal botanicals and supplements which were traditionally overlooked, especially those that boost immunity. This is a defining moment in BioLife Sciences’ transformation towards driving sustainable growth, revenue diversification and creating increased value for all stakeholders.”

The global herbal supplements market is projected to reach 86.74 billion (USD) by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. Single herb supplements grew by 14.5% in 2020 while combination-herb supplements grew by 24.7%. This growth was driven by supplements which addressed immunity, sleep support, and brain health, as well as mood and mental wellness, with those categories growing by 30%.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About Health Box LLC

Health Box LLC offers advanced, high-quality, orthomolecular medicine including micronutrients, medicinal herbal supplements, botanicals and holistic merchandises. The company also specializes in hemp sourced CBD and introduced the first CBD subscription health box to the United States market.

