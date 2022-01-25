U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.17
    +1.86 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8490
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,569.80
    -247.48 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) Signs LOI with Health Box LLC Towards the 100% Acquisition of the Arizona, USA Based Entity Specializing in Advanced Orthomolecular Medicine and Natural Health Products Development and Research

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BioLife Sciences Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLFE

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences (OTCPK : BLFE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Health Box LLC, an Arizona-based company which provides a diverse mix of advanced orthomolecular and natural health products founded in -- extensive research focused on medicinal botanicals, micronutrients, dietary supplements, proprietary herbal blends, and apothecary style subscription services.

With this contemplated acquisition, BioLife Sciences would be provided with a synergistic opportunity to expand its current healthcare product offerings into a brand-new product line of advanced orthomolecular and natural health products & solutions with a focus on (but not limited to): gastrointestinal health, endocrine health, cardiovascular health, immune health, specialty health, musculoskeletal health, and men’s/women’s health. Health Box LLC also specializes in the development of tinctures, oils, vitamins and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Health Box LLC began its operations in 2018 and has quickly increased its market share in the highly competitive orthomolecular industry.

An acquisition of Health Box LLC would position BioLife Sciences as a disruptive entity within a booming market. The company would become uniquely positioned to reach consumers who are seeking safe, natural, holistic approaches towards proactive self-care and treating or preventing certain symptoms and illnesses through the use of natural supplements. Health Box LLC would offer the company instant access to meaningful revenue, an existing customer base, subject matter expertise, and innovative breakthroughs,” Mr. De Four said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given consumers heightened awareness of medicinal botanicals and supplements which were traditionally overlooked, especially those that boost immunity. This is a defining moment in BioLife Sciences’ transformation towards driving sustainable growth, revenue diversification and creating increased value for all stakeholders.”

The global herbal supplements market is projected to reach 86.74 billion (USD) by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. Single herb supplements grew by 14.5% in 2020 while combination-herb supplements grew by 24.7%. This growth was driven by supplements which addressed immunity, sleep support, and brain health, as well as mood and mental wellness, with those categories growing by 30%.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About Health Box LLC

Health Box LLC offers advanced, high-quality, orthomolecular medicine including micronutrients, medicinal herbal supplements, botanicals and holistic merchandises. The company also specializes in hemp sourced CBD and introduced the first CBD subscription health box to the United States market.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US & Canada: 1 (833) 919-1037


Recommended Stories

  • Free N95 masks roll out at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens this week: here’s how to get yours

    The Biden administration is issuing 400 million free non-surgical N95 masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • Checkpoint Therapeutics' Cosibelimab Posts 47.4% ORR In Skin Cancer Patients

    Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) announced topline results from its registration-enabling clinical trial evaluating cosibelimab, administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks in patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). The study met its primary endpoint, with cosibelimab demonstrating a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 47.4%. The median duration of response (DOR) had not yet been reached at the data cut-off point (76% of responses are ongoin

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • A vaccine scientist's discredited claims have bolstered a movement of misinformation

    As Robert Malone stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before thousands of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate demonstrators Sunday, the medical doctor and infectious-disease researcher repeated the falsehoods that have garnered him legions of followers. "Regarding the genetic covid vaccines, the science is settled," he said in a 15-minute speech that referenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. "They are not working."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • ‘No bed means no beds’: Nurse’s Covid rant goes viral

    ‘No beds for your stroke, no beds for your heart attack, no beds for your car crash, no beds for your sick child’

  • FDA rejects Merck drug, threatening millions in payments to Afferent investors

    Merck promised to pay out $750 million if the Peninsula biotech's drugs passed certain clinical and commercial milestones.

  • COVID-19 deaths: Vaccine misinformation is ‘killing people,’ doctor says

    Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at University of Alabama-Birmingham, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of vaccine shots and how misinformation is impacting people's perception of the severity of COVID-19.

  • Walmart, Costco and other big box stores in Canada begin enforcing vaccine mandates, and some shoppers aren’t buying it

    Some Canadian retailers are now requiring proof of vaccination due to local regulations, resulting in some critics calling to boycott Walmart in response

  • Sierra Oncology Shares Rally As Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate Hits Primary Goal

    Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) unveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor. With the new data in hand, Sierra now plans to submit a marketing application in Q2 FY22. In the Phase 3 study, 195 patients were randomized to receive either momelotinib or the control drug (danazol) for 24 weeks. Related: Sierra Oncology Bets 6M On AstraZeneca's BET Inhibitor For Myelofibrosis. Sierra observed

  • Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    The clinical trial has been halted by the FDA for now, pending the submittal of a preclinical study.

  • Walgreens Just Made This COVID Announcement for Shoppers

    For the past almost two years, the COVID pandemic has forced many companies across the U.S. to step up. For instance, Walmart has temporarily closed stores to provide extra sanitation measures, while Macy's cut its hours to alleviate staffing pressures amid rising cases. Pharmacy chains like Walgreens have also been an integral part of this fight. From providing vaccinations to selling protective equipment like at-home COVID tests, this retailer has been constantly evolving as the battle against

  • Most People Get Omicron This Way, Experts Say

    With Omicron still spiking around the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted almost everyone will catch it at some point. "I think, in many respects, omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody," Fauci told the Center for Strategic&International Studies. Although Omicron is extremely contagiou

  • DeSantis opens new battle with Biden over Covid treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday cut Florida’s weekly allotment of monoclonal antibody cocktails.

  • There's a new version of omicron but so far it doesn't appear to be more dangerous

    As a new version of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads in parts of Asia and Europe, the World Health Organization recommended Monday that officials begin investigating its characteristics to determine whether it poses new challenges for pandemic-weary nations. Known as BA. 2, the new version of the virus is a descendant of the omicron variant responsible for huge surges of covid-19 in the United States and elsewhere around the globe. Virologists are referring to the

  • How Omicron Is Changing Vaccine and Therapeutic Strategies

    Drug companies and regulators are making adjustments to cope with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 variant.

  • This Is How Long You Stay Contagious With COVID, Data Shows

    For nearly two years, people were told to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for COVID or developing symptoms. But on Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a controversial change to its guidelines, shortening the recommended time for isolation to just five days instead of more than a week. This decision was motivated by science that suggests COVID transmission mostly occurs earlier in the course of the illness, per the CDC. The agency has been criticized for

  • Amazon endorses federal cannabis legislation from Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace

    Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Public Policy Twitter account on Tuesday said the company supports a measure by Congresswoman Nancy Mace, D.-S.C., to legalize cannabis. "We're pleased to endorse @RepNancyMace's States Reform Act,"

  • India’s delta and omicron hospitalisations show the power of vaccination

    A Max Healthcare study shows hospitalisations now stand at about 10% of India’s brutal second wave in 2021.