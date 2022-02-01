U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,546.54
    +30.99 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.24
    +273.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,346.00
    +106.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.74
    +22.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1282
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0076 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6860
    -0.4380 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,761.80
    +337.15 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.88
    +7.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Markets: BLFE) Announced Today That the Company Has Finalized a Definitive Agreement With Health Box LLC for the 100% Acquisition of the Orthomolecular Medicine and Natural Health Products Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BioLife Sciences Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLFE

Henderson, Nevada, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) is pleased to announce that it has finalized a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Health Box LLC towards the 100% acquisition of the Arizona-based orthomolecular medicine and natural health products company.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioLife Sciences will acquire 100% of Health Box LLC, which will include (but is not limited to) all existing inventory, sales channels, customer lists, intellectual property, proprietary evidence-based formulations, and market research. For consideration of 1,000,000 shares in the common stock of the company pending completion of due diligence and the finalization of the definitive agreement of purchase of sale. The company offers a diverse mix of efficacious supplements, super food concentrates, nutraceutical formulations, and advanced orthomolecular and natural health products. Their commitment to efficacy is founded in extensive research focused on medicinal botanicals, micronutrients, dietary supplements, proprietary herbal blends, and apothecary style subscription services. Health Box LLC is committed to strict quality standards and superior raw ingredient selection in their line of proprietary products.

As set out and outlined in the now executed Acquisition Agreement, the Relationship Agreement clause provides for Nika Jaksic, the CEO of Health Box LLC, to be appointed to the Board of Directors’ position of COO of BioLife Sciences. Nika Jaksic will replace the Board of Directors’ seat previously held by Dr. Nataliya Hearn, who will be resigning as of today’s date, towards future endeavors. The Company thanks Dr. Hearn for her resounding support and expertise during her time on the Board. The Relationship Agreement also contains (among other matters), the immediate retirement of Claude Saravia, founding Director of Health Box LLC, who will step down to pursue other interests during this transitional phase.

Nika Jaksic is a Certified Nutrition Professional who specializes in holistic nutrition, and in providing customized science-based nutritional therapy and fitness planning. Ms. Jaksic has specialized knowledge in the field of aging and demonstrated acumen as it pertains to the development and execution of therapeutic programs--with a focus on quality-of-life enhancement. Ms. Jaksic has worked as a nutrition and activity coordinator for older individuals at long-term care facilities, where she provided and assisted with individualized dietary supplement and exercise programs for the elderly, the chronically ill and those with biochemical deficiencies. Prior to pursuing her passion for holistic nutrition and fitness, she held several senior-level positions with large corporations throughout North America. Ms. Jaksic is also a tireless advocate for the standardization and regulation of the supplements industry. She founded Health Box LLC in 2018 after spending years researching the relationship between aerobic fitness, nutritional therapy, meal planning, dietary guidance and proper botanical supplement intake within the field of gerontology, with a focus on the loss of brain tissue in aging humans. She has done extensive research into changes in brain function and cognition that accompany normal and abnormal aging, and how providing a healthy diet, efficacious supplements and regimented fitness can assist in counteracting these ailments.

“Joining BioLife Sciences provides a natural progression for Health Box LLC, as we become amalgamated with a company that specializes in commercialization and acceleration,” Nika Jaksic said. “BioLife shares our vision in not only providing people with safe, clean spaces to live and work in, but now we can take the next step together in ensuring that our clients receive adequate and safe supplementation intake to repair nutritional deficiencies, and we will lead the way in going above and beyond the requirements of FDA regulations and the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, to ensure we provide only the best nutritional supplements with the highest quality standard in the market today.

With the acquisition of Health Box LLC, BioLife Sciences is simplifying its operating structure and reorganizing its current activities into three core business groups, each with clear opportunities to benefit the health of people and the health of the planet. The antimicrobial and disruptive technologies division will now be further boosted with the addition of the newly formed orthomolecular and natural health products division, which expands on the Company’s current preexisting health product offerings. Additionally, the company will continue to pursue, develop, partner, and assist innovative companies with the commercialization and acceleration of leading-edge technologies. BioLife Sciences’ new leadership structure will reflect its strategic vision and the organizational structure of a fully focused health, nutrition, and biosciences company.

“Our goal by acquiring Health Box LLC is to enhance and strengthen our natural health products division by ensuring a consistent and reliable source for our customers when it comes to nutrition, botanical supplements and customized nutritional plans for each person whose specific unique requirements may vary from others,” Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences, said.

Dietary supplement intake is common in the United States, with over half of the U.S. population having consumed at least one dietary supplement. The global herbal supplements market is projected to reach 86.74 billion (USD) by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. Single herb supplements grew by 14.5% in 2020 while combination-herb supplements grew by 24.7%. This growth was driven by supplements which addressed immunity, sleep support, and brain health, as well as mood and mental wellness, with those categories growing by 30%.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About Health Box LLC

Health Box LLC offers advanced, high-quality, orthomolecular medicine including micronutrients, medicinal herbal supplements, botanicals and holistic merchandises. The company also specializes in hemp sourced CBD and introduced the first CBD subscription health box to the United States market.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US & Canada: 1 (833) 919-1037


Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • PayPal stock drops as eBay impacts weigh on earnings outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Gilead Stock Dives After Two Major Charges Dig Into Fourth-Quarter Earnings

    Gilead Sciences reported lighter-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings late Tuesday, leading GILD stock to tumble in after-hours action.

  • Why Cedar Fair Units Rose as Much as 12.5% in Early Trading Today

    Shares of master limited partnership Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN), which owns and operates amusement parks, rose as much as 12.5% in morning trading today. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first started to spread across the globe, amusement parks were shunned by investors and consumers alike. Cedar Fair owns 13 largely seasonal, ride-focused amusement parks and would complement SeaWorld's similarly sized collection of parks.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Why Xometry Stock Crashed 17% Today

    Shares of start-up company Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) took a more-than-17% dive today, as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The small but fast-growing online marketplace for on-demand manufacturing printed preliminary earnings for Q4 2021 that came in below some Wall Street analyst estimates (when excluding sales from recently acquired Thomas Publishing Company, which closed in December 2021). Specifically, Xometry said to expect total revenue within a range of $65.5 million to $67.5 million for Q4 2021.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Anavex Life Sciences Crashes As Last-Minute Testing Edits Cloud Drug's Impact

    Anavex Life Sciences touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome on Tuesday, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • PayPal profit misses estimates as growth slows

    Digital payments companies emerged as one of the biggest pandemic winners as their services were extensively used for online transactions and money transfer by stuck-at-home consumers. That pace of growth is starting to slow as people resume their regular routines and use other modes of transactions for shopping and other purposes. Total revenue rose 13% to $6.9 billion, in line with analysts' estimates, but slower than the 25% growth recorded in the comparable quarter.

  • Amazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What to Expect

    Recent times have not been kind for Amazon (AMZN). The stock has come under pressure as, unsurprisingly, the company has been unable to sustain the outstanding growth seen at the height of the pandemic’s impact. The stock market has been somewhat unforgiving, and exacerbated by the overall recent downturn, shares now sit 20% below last July’s all-time high. Which lays the ground for an intriguing quarterly readout, when the company delivers Q4’s financials this Thursday (Feb 3, AMC). According t

  • Nio Bounced Today. Is It a Buy?

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plans to have a busy 2022, with new models being launched and the company expanding further outside of its native China. Nio shares are down about 23% year to date and have been almost cut in half in the last six months. Nio expects to begin shipping its new ET5 midsize sedan this September.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...