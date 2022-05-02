U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,056.25
    -16.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.48
    +0.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0750
    -0.1060 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,550.40
    -7.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.34
    -1.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

BioLife Solutions to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLFS

BOTHELL, Wash., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, May 9th. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)
BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (877) 270-2148 for domestic callers and (412) 902-6510 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Contact Information:

At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-may-9-2022-301537829.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Devon Energy, Diamondback Earnings Soar; Shale Oil Stocks Hike Payouts, Not Production

    Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy earnings boomed late Monday. The shale oil stocks hiked payouts but won't up production despite $100 oil.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Registry?

    Every investor in AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.