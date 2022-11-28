U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -38.23 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.70
    -14.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0342
    -0.0062 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9100
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,217.19
    -372.18 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

BioLineRx to Participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced that management will participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, taking place January 9-11, 2023, in San Francisco, CA, and will be available for one-one-one meetings on January 11, 2023. Learn more about the event and schedule an in-person meeting with BioLineRx management here.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases.  APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study in the U.S., and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy. A randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients in combination with an anti-PD1 and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy will initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements, and events.

Contacts:

United States
John Lacey
BioLineRx
+1-781-392-5514
IR@biolinerx.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Israel
Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972-54-476-4945
moran@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolinerx-to-participate-in-the-12th-annual-lifesci-partners-corporate-access-event-301688220.html

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about the Alzheimer’s drug data coming out this week

    Eisai plans to share additional data about the Alzheimer’s disease treatment it's developing with Biogen this week.

  • Axsome Hits The Stratosphere On Alzheimer's News As Biogen Faces A Setback

    Axsome Therapeutics said its Alzheimer's treatment met the goals of a study, sending its shares into the stratosphere, while Biogen's Alzheimer's effort had a setback.

  • Spectrum's (SPPI) NDA for NSCLC Candidate Gets CRL From FDA

    Spectrum (SPPI) gets a CRL from the FDA for poziotinib as the agency requires additional data. The company de-prioritized the poziotinib program.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • CinCor's hypertension drug misses primary endpoint in mid-stage study

    Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. fell 41.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental hypertension drug failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial. CinCor said it still plans to meet with the Food and Drug Administration in January to discuss plans for its Phase 3 program for baxdrostat. The company's stock is down 29.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has declined 4.1%.

  • Biogen's Potential Early Alzheimer's Treatment Sees Second Death Linked To It, Shares Fall

    A 65-year-old woman with early Alzheimer's disease receiving Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) antibody lecanemab treatment to slow the cognitive decline recently died from a massive brain hemorrhage that some researchers link to the drug. Clinical trial death is the second thought associated with the lecanemab. STAT recently reported that an 80-year-old man in lecanemab's phase 3 trial died of a brain hemorrhage linked to the possible interaction between the experimental antibody and the blood thinne

  • World’s Top-Selling Drug Going Off Patent Means Big Bucks for Middlemen

    As AbbVie’s Humira faces copycat biologics, the biggest beneficiaries will be the middlemen negotiating and dispensing the drugs such as Cigna and CVS.

  • AstraZeneca acquires rights to potential COPD treatment in deal valued at up to $402M

    The global licensing deal also includes exclusive rights for other undisclosed inflammatory and respiratory diseases.

  • Up 32% in 2022, Is Eli Lilly Stock Still a Buy?

    The consumer price index increased 7.7% year over year in October, a solid signal that the inflation rate is now trending in the right direction. The pharma stock Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is chief among these stocks. Let's take a look under the hood at Eli Lilly's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • Barloworld’s Car-Rental Unit Sees Valuation of $260 Million on Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Barloworld Ltd.’s car-rental business, which will be carved out and listed in Johannesburg next month, will have a valuation of about 4.5 billion rand ($260 million), the unit’s chief executive officer said.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBarloworld has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise the diversifi

  • Scotch Whisky Prices Jump as Investors Seek Haven, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of rare Scotch whiskies has climbed by more than a fifth this year as younger investors sought tangible assets amid volatile financial markets, the Financial Times reported. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingVolumes have jumped by almost a quarter, the FT said, citing a report by Scottish investment bank Noble & Co. The increase in auction sales was mainly dri

  • Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals

    Hong Kong-listed casino stocks are up in early Asia trade after the Macau government renewed the licenses of the six casino operators currently registered in the city for another 10 years. SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 7.6%, MGM China Holdings Ltd. surges 13%, Melco International Development Ltd. is up 7.2%, Sands China Ltd. gains 5.9%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. edges 0.8% higher. Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd., which had emerged as a surprise seventh bidder, had its license application rejected.

  • Vail Resorts Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength Upgrade

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is Vail Resorts Stock A Buy? Vail Resorts stock retook its 200-day moving average mid-November and has been rallying.

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.

  • First Mover Americas: Bahamas on Defense After FTX's Collapse

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 28, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Ghana’s Latest Supersized Hike Puts Rates at 19-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank increased its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in more than 19 years to cool persistent inflation.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe monetary policy committee raised the cost of borrowing by 250 basis points to 27%, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters Monday in the capit

  • Iconix Founder Neil Cole Convicted in Accounting-Fraud Retrial

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder and former chief executive officer of apparel licenser Iconix Brand Group was convicted of securities fraud and other charges for misleading investors about the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming RecessionNeil Cole, 65, was found guilty of all eight criminal charges against him by a unani

  • CIOs Can Play Key Role in Guiding Companies Through Slowdown

    Tech leaders can help set priorities by strengthening cybersecurity, rethinking hiring strategies and advocating for critical long-term technology investments.

  • Credit Suisse Faces Fed Fine Over Archegos Collapse

    Credit Suisse has said it could pay a fine and make operational fixes to resolve a probe by the Federal Reserve into its involvement with the collapsed family office Archegos Capital Management. The Fed is seeking "a resolution that includes monetary penalties and certain remedial measures," the Swiss bank said. The resolution is "subject to ongoing dialogue" with the Fed and other regulators, it added in a prospectus for a new share offering that was published Friday. Credit Suisse racked up a

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.