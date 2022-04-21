U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    +33.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,289.00
    +210.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,150.25
    +145.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.80
    +18.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    +1.01 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.40
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.43 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -1.44 (-6.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8910
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,188.30
    +410.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.89
    +14.92 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.68
    -3.54 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Biolog-id Announces Enhancements to Integrated Value-Chain Optimization Platform

Biolog-id
·2 min read
Biolog-id
Biolog-id

New functionality integrates intelligent user-access with action-generated product data to enhance chain-of-custody documentation and control for blood products

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization, announced today enhancements to its integrated platform for value-chain optimization to include user-access data. The enhancements represent a substantial improvement in the maintenance of chain-of-custody over blood products, with significant potential benefits for hospitals that manage blood products in remote locations outside of the blood bank.

The added functionality integrates multiple data sources to enhance the visibility, documentation, and control of blood components as they move through the supply chain to the patient. Biolog-id’s user-access system and Smart Storage shelves provide real-time data on every aspect of blood component inventory, reducing waste and speeding delivery to the patient.

“Our new functionality facilitates the storage of blood components in key procedural areas, increasing the speed of administration of these life-saving products to the patients who need them,” said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO of Biolog-id. “These enhancements are a great example of our ability to leverage the flexibility of our integrated platform to continuously deliver additional value to our customers and their patients.”

“We can deploy this functionality in conjunction with various user-access technologies, supporting the ability to selectively lock, unlock and monitor remote storage locations,” said Amit Mayer, Chief Innovation Officer at Biolog-id. “Moreover, we are developing additional ways to leverage this capability to drive more value for our customers in collaboration with major players in the blood banking industry.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

Contact: Diane Muller, Diane.Muller@biolog-id.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Data Rules Risk Making China ‘Digital Island,’ Companies Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting U.S. firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from an American business group warns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkraini

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as concerns about supply as the European Union (EU) mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1%, to $107.91 a barrel at 0852 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 87 cents, or 0.9%, to 103.06 a barrel.

  • Top Communications Stocks for May 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • The British Pound Continues to Go Parabolic Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Tuesday to break above the ¥167 level.

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why Baker Hughes Stock Plunged Today

    Unlike its archrival, the oil and gas giant disappointed investors with its first-quarter numbers and outlook.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • India may have imported coal from Russia at a discount

    Russia is increasingly India’s go-to destination for key commodities, thanks to steep discounts. India is being offered Russian coal at a discount of around $10 per metric tonne over Australia’s Newcastle thermal coal. With global coal prices doubling in the wake of the Ukraine war, Indian buyers have been scrambling for lucrative Russian offers.