U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.50
    +35.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,776.00
    +238.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,418.75
    +133.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.10
    +20.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    +0.31 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8390
    +0.2190 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,642.40
    +534.77 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.98
    +11.63 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,957.59
    +741.80 (+2.83%)
     

Biolog-id Launches an Innovative High-Density (HD) RFID Kit Targeting the High-Volume Needs of Blood Centers and Large Hospital Blood Banks

Biolog-id
·1 min read
Biolog-id
Biolog-id

Following the successful experience of customers in the US and APAC, the adoption of the HD kit is expanding across multiple geographic regions

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id announced the launch of an innovative RFID kit designed specifically for organizations with high volumes of Red Blood Cells (RBC). Following successful market validation, the new HD kit is being deployed at multiple customer sites, demonstrating the solution’s ability to support inventory management excellence even in the most complex and demanding settings.

“The development of the HD kit is a great example of a customer-centric approach coupled with engineering and operational excellence,” said Amit Mayer, Chief Innovation Officer at Biolog-id. “We believe that the rapid adoption of this novel product is a testament to the quality of our team and to the efficacy of our development strategy.”

An innovative RFID base with a flexible mounting system allows the Biolog-id HD kit to accommodate multiple refrigerators and cold-room setups. The unique RFID-friendly bins allow users to move large quantities of blood from one location to another with full RFID traceability, facilitating a seamless integration into existing processes.

“The HD project was a strategic effort that we can now utilize for additional blood products,” said Troy Hilsenroth, CEO at Biolog-id. “And we see significant opportunities in leveraging the unique architecture of this product in adjacent healthcare verticals.”

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact health products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Xerys URL : www.xerys.com

Contact: Diane Muller, diane.muller@biolog-id.com


Recommended Stories

  • An experimental drug shows promising results for those who have Alzheimer's disease

    KPIX 5's Ryan Yamamoto chats with Dr. Neha Narula from Stanford Health Care about a new experimental drug showing promising results in slowing the fatal disease that impacts more than 6 million Americans.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Crisis-Wracked Run to Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disa

  • From Kenya to Phoenix: Valley startup Clyn picked for Amazon accelerator program

    Diana Muturia, a Kenyan immigrant and Phoenix resident, has been selected for the first cohort of an Amazon Web Service accelerator program for female founders. See how she worked through challenges for years to build her company.

  • UK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand

    British manufacturing output fell for a third month in a row in September and orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, hurt by falling foreign demand, according to a closely watched survey released on Monday. The S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.4 from August's 27-month low of 47.3 but remained below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction and was a fraction weaker than the initial 'flash' estimate of 48.5. "September saw new export business contract at the quickest pace since May 2020, with reports of lower demand from the U.S., the EU and China," S&P Global said.

  • Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rides on Robust Entertainment Business

    Dave & Buster's (PLAY) benefits from robust entertainment offerings, sales-building initiatives and robust digitalization.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Viasat Stock Is Soaring on News of $1.96 Billion Deal

    Viasat agreed to sell some operations to L3Harris Technologies for $2 billion, and will use part of the proceeds for the acquisition of Inmarsat.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • IDFC AM Suyash Choudhary on Indian Bonds, RBI

    IDFC Asset Management Head of Fixed Income Suyash Choudhary discusses the outlook for Indian bonds and monetary policy. Choudhary expects Indian repo rate to peak at 6.15-6.25% in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter

    After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session. Asian equities were mixed in early trade in a holiday-heavy week, with the spotlight clearly on energy costs after oil prices jumped more than 3% on news OPEC+ was considering an output cut of more than 1 million barrels a day. This would mark the biggest cut since the pandemic began and comes in the wake of a beating for oil prices on worries about global economic growth and a rally in the U.S. dollar.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017The Ontario Tea

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple: Heavily Scrutinized, Yet Still Underestimated

    Rarely is there a time when Apple is not a battleground stock. As for Apple's iPhone sales, which account for about ~50% of revenues, analysts and reporters are left to divine the demand from tight-lipped suppliers and delivery wait times. Throughout the last few weeks, analysts have read solid demand for sales in the high-end models and tepid demand at the lower end.

  • JD.com Tycoon Settles Rape Suit Hours Before US Trial Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire JD.com founder Richard Liu has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, the Minnesota student who accused him of rape in 2018, bringing to a close a civil suit less than 48 hours before a trial was set to begin. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to Januar

  • Crypto Winter’s Impact on NFT Markets

    The value of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has fallen nearly 83% since the beginning of the year, according to Arca data. Nicole Sales Giles, Business Director of Digital Art Sales and NFTs at Christie's, discusses the impact of crypto winter on the collectibles and digital art market.

  • BlackRock, Other ETFs Own Credit Suisse Shares

    Several ETFs and mutual funds own shares of Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank that is under scrutiny for its financial missteps.