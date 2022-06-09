U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking Report 2022: Gain Insight into Drug Developers' Outsourcing Preferences and Practices when it Comes to CMO Selection and CMO Preference

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking (7th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking (7th Edition)report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.

This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 411 service encounters from 134 respondents who have been involved in outsourced biologic API projects in the past 18 months.

What you will learn:

Drug Developers

  • Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced bioprocessing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

  • Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience

  • Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Contract Manufacturers

  • Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 metrics specific to outsourced bioprocessing

  • Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic API manufacturing

  • Understanding your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

Major Topics:

  • Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

  • CMO Selection Drivers

  • CMO Perceptions and Interactions

  • CMO Performance and Loyalty

  • Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape

  • Company Service Quality Profiles

  • Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

How to Use this Report

Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement

Introduction

Methodology

Demographics

Number of Ratings per Company

Major Sections

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

  • Outsourcing Drivers

  • Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

  • Preferred Providers

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Outsourcing Models

CMO Selection Drivers

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Most Important CMO Attributes

  • CMO Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • CMO Familiarity

  • CMO Leaders - Unprompted

  • CMO Leaders - Prompted

  • Received Proposals

  • CMO Use

  • CMO Preference

  • CMO Preference Among Users

  • CMO Cost Perceptions

  • Summary Table

CMO Performance and Loyalty

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • A Note on Performance Calculations

  • Performance Across Service Providers

  • CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

  • CMO Performance: Organization Factors

  • CMO Performance: Capabilities

  • CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics.

  • CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

  • CMO Loyalty

  • CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

  • Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

  • Outsourcing Drivers

  • Outsourcing Models

  • Use of Preferred Providers

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Large Molecule Product Offering

  • Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

  • CMO Selection Attributes

  • CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

  • CMO Leaders, Unprompted

  • Other Responses (1%)

  • CMO Familiarity

  • CMO Familiarity

  • CMO Leaders, Prompted

  • Received Proposals

  • CMO Use

  • CMO Preference

  • CMO Cost Perceptions

  • CMO Drill-downs

  • AbbVie

  • AGC Biologics

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Catalent

  • Celltrion

  • Emergent Biosolutions

  • FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • Genscript

  • GSK Contract Manufacturing

  • Hetero

  • IDT Biologika.

  • KBI Biopharma

  • Lonza

  Questions about this report$ Contact us

  • Millpore Sigma

  • Novasep

  • Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Pfizer CentreOne

  • Rentschler

  • Samsung BioLogics

  • Sandoz

  • Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly

  • CEPiA Sanofi

  • Syngene International

  • Wockhardt

  • Wuxi Biologics

  • CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Headquarters Location

  • Office Location

  • Job Title

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Biologic Drug Substance Outsourcing

  • Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

  • Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing Involvement

  • Years of Industry Experience

About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3krzq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologic-api-cdmo-benchmarking-report-2022-gain-insight-into-drug-developers-outsourcing-preferences-and-practices-when-it-comes-to-cmo-selection-and-cmo-preference-301564830.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

