Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking Report 2022: Gain Insight into Drug Developers' Outsourcing Preferences and Practices when it Comes to CMO Selection and CMO Preference
The Biologic API CDMO Benchmarking (7th Edition)report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 411 service encounters from 134 respondents who have been involved in outsourced biologic API projects in the past 18 months.
What you will learn:
Drug Developers
Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced bioprocessing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Contract Manufacturers
Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 metrics specific to outsourced bioprocessing
Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic API manufacturing
Understanding your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
Major Topics:
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
CMO Selection Drivers
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
Primary Section Takeaways
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Outsourcing Models
CMO Selection Drivers
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important CMO Attributes
CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Preference Among Users
CMO Cost Perceptions
Summary Table
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
CMO Performance: Organization Factors
CMO Performance: Capabilities
CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics.
CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
CMO Loyalty
CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Models
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Large Molecule Product Offering
Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
CMO Selection Attributes
CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Leaders, Unprompted
Other Responses (1%)
CMO Familiarity
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders, Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Cost Perceptions
CMO Drill-downs
AbbVie
AGC Biologics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Boehringer Ingelheim
Catalent
Celltrion
Emergent Biosolutions
FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Genscript
GSK Contract Manufacturing
Hetero
IDT Biologika.
KBI Biopharma
Lonza
Millpore Sigma
Novasep
Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pfizer CentreOne
Rentschler
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly
CEPiA Sanofi
Syngene International
Wockhardt
Wuxi Biologics
CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Biologic Drug Substance Outsourcing
Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing Involvement
Years of Industry Experience
About the Publisher
