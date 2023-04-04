Biologica Technologies® signs agreements with Premier Inc. and Academy Medical

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix, announced today two significant, separate agreements signed with Premier Inc. and Academy Medical.

With Premier, Biologica has been awarded a Bone and Bone Substitute Implantable Product group purchasing agreement, effective April 1st, allowing Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the company's ProteiOS, OsseoGEN, and ProGraft™ product lines. "I'm very excited to have been awarded an agreement for our product portfolio", said Scott Cadotte, SVP, Sales and Marketing, "the fact that this has happened in the middle of a contracting cycle, speaks volumes to the desire for our products in hospitals".

In addition, Biologica has partnered with Academy Medical, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) located in West Palm Beach, FL, to access the full complement of Veterans Administration (VA) Hospitals across the country. "Similar to our contract with Premier, this agreement with Academy Medical increases our distribution footprint and provides new avenues to further accelerate our growth in 2023 and forward", stated President, Amit Govil.

Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Biologica Technologies

Spun out of the 3-time, Orthopedics This Week - New Technology Award winner, Advanced Biologics (ABC), Biologica Technologies was established as a separate, stand-alone company in late 2015, and serves as the sales, marketing and clinical research group for ABC . Biologica's core proprietary technology is the ability to access intracellular growth factors (GFs) found within allograft tissue. ProteiOS® growth factor and OsseoGEN® cellular bone matrix are the first products utilizing this technology and possess the highest amount of GFs within their respective biologic categories. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA

