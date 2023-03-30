U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.25
    +24.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,116.00
    +213.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,031.25
    +66.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.30
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.64
    +0.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -1.07 (-5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5000
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,607.60
    +322.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.90
    +20.92 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.93
    +68.66 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Biological Control Agents Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Organic Farming Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Control Agents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Product Type (Microbials v/s Macrobials), By Target (Arthropods, Microorganism, and Weeds), By Mode of Application, By Crop, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biological Control Agent Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

This can be ascribed to the increasing public concern about synthetic pesticides hazard on the human body coupled with increasing regulations on synthetic chemicals in farming and subsequent bans of such chemicals across the globe. Governments across the world making efforts for the growth of sustainable farming and the increasing area under organic cultivation, less stringent regulations, and increasing need for food security.

The faster adoption rate of biological controls due to their easy product registration, and low capital investment, among others is expected to spur market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing need for food security along with the increasing area under organic cultivation is further increasing the demand for biological control agents.

Increasing Demand for Organic Farming

Organic farming represents a unique, fast-growing segment of the food industry. The area under organic farming is rapidly growing across the world. Various factors alternately drive and inhibit the growth of biopesticides. Moreover, stringent regulations to stop the usage of synthetic pesticides, ionizing radiation, and chemical fertilizers, and produce biological items will boost the demand for biological control agents.

Similarly, innovations in biological control products, coupled with a growing consumer awareness about the negative impact of synthetic pesticides, are expected to boost the adoption rate of biological controls in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing resistance of pests against chemical agents has significantly increased the demand for biological control agents, driving the biocontrol agents market growth.

Rising Demand for Cereals & Grains Boosting the Sales of Biocontrol Agents

The cereals & grains category captured more than 40% of the market share, based on crop type, in 2021. This is primarily due to the high demand for cereals and grains by the growing population across the world, and pesticide residue is generally a source of concern among consumers in their food products.

Moreover, as per the government source, farmers lost around 40-45% of crops due to pests, globally. Therefore, biocontrol agents are widely used to protect cereal & grain crops from damage. The main elements influencing the market in the nation are the increasing expense of chemical inputs, their negative impact on soil quality and the environment, and the growing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition, legislation, and the consequent marketing of lower-risk pest management methods contributing significantly.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Biological Control Agent market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Biological Control Agent Market, By Product Type:

  • Microbials

  • Microbial

Biological Control Agent Market, By Target:

  • Arthropods

  • Microorganism

  • Weeds

Biological Control Agent Market, By Mode of Application:

  • Seed Treatment

  • Foliar Spray

  • Soil Treatment

  • Others

Biological Control Agent Market, By Crop:

  • Cereals

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Pulses & Oilseeds

  • Others

Biological Control Agent Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

6. North America Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

7. Europe Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

9. South America Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Biological Control Agents Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BASF SE

  • Certis USA L.L.C

  • Bayer CropScience Limited

  • Syngenta AG

  • Nufarm Limited

  • Biobest Group NV

  • Gowan Company, L.L.C.

  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

  • United Phosphorous Ltd.

  • Koppert BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyu6bb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostBHP Group’s Mike Henry and Rio Tinto Group’s Jakob

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Factbox-How U.S. electric vehicle subsidy rules impact Europe

    The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to give guidance on Friday on tax breaks for consumers buying electric vehicles and Europe's auto sector and policymakers will be closely watching to assess the consequences for European industry. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), U.S. consumers buying electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit of $7,500 as long as final assembly is in North America. Half of the credit depends on 50% of the value of battery components being produced in North America, the other half if 40% of the value critical minerals are from the United States or a country with which it has a free trade agreement.

  • EV Roundup: F & STLA's Electrification Strides Hit Headlines

    Amid EV revolution, legacy automakers Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) remain focused on launching new models and pouring millions of dollars into strengthening their position in the e-mobility domain.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • U.S. banks fallout will intensify margin headwinds for Aussie lenders, UBS says

    Australian banks are "well regulated" and carry strong liquidity coverage ratios, UBS said. However, it slashed the net interest margin forecasts for the major lenders amid increasing risk of global contagion and a weakening credit environment in the country. Regulators and bankers insist the country's banks, bolstered by post-global financial crisis reforms, are well placed to handle the solvency and liquidity shocks that rocked lenders overseas like Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • New Texas Senate Bill Seeks to Slash Bitcoin Mining Incentives

    A new bill seeks to introduce restrictions on Bitcoin mining activities in Texas, while also reducing incentives for the industry.

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Beyond Tesla, EV Batteries Could Take a Wider Role

    On Tuesday, battery start-up FREYR announced a “strategic coalition” that could see the electrification of heavy construction equipment

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.