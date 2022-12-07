U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Biological Dynamics to participate at 2022 PRECEDE Biomarker Summit

·2 min read

Director of Medical Affairs presents clinical updates on the company's exosome-isolation platform for detection of Stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, a company developing its exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform for early disease diagnostics, announced today that its Director of Medical Affairs, Harmeet Dhani, MD, MSc, will speak at the inaugural PRECEDE Early Detection Biomarker Summit in New York.

Biological Dynamics logo (PRNewsfoto/Biological Dynamics)
Biological Dynamics logo (PRNewsfoto/Biological Dynamics)

The Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection (PRECEDE) Consortium is an international, multi-institutional consortium comprised of over 30 academic medical centers collaborating to help push efforts to increase the survival rate for pancreatic cancer from 10% to 50% within the next ten years. The 2022 PRECEDE Annual Meeting & Biomarker Summit brings together NIH and FDA stakeholders with key opinion leaders in pancreatic cancer from both academia and industry. Dr. Dhani's presentation is part of the Biomarkers for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer panel on Thursday, December 8.

Dr. Dhani will present data illustrating how Biological Dynamics' pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) assay targets extracellular vesicles, specifically exosomal PDAC-associated protein biomarkers in blood, to detect Stage 1 and 2 pancreatic cancer with 96% sensitivity. He will also present a case study demonstrating the potential clinical utility of the PDAC assay, which could become an integral diagnostic component for pancreatic cancer management. Prospective data to further show clinical utility is being investigated in the company's ExoLuminate registry trial (NCT05625529), which will soon be enrolling patients.

Dr. Dhani is a surgeon scientist who, after completing his medical degree at St. George's University, went on to pursue transplant and hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery, including a research fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He has an accomplished track record in studying liver, intestinal disease and organ transplantation. Notably, Dr. Dhani has published work to elucidate biomarkers of allograft rejection and has continued to enhance his career with experience in the oncology division at Natera. Dr. Dhani also holds a Master's in Clinical Research from UCSD and is currently earning his MBA from Georgetown University.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at the earliest stages. The company's proprietary ExoVerita™ platform simplifies isolation of extracellular vesicles, enabling multiomic applications. In 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its liquid biopsy assay for early detection of the aggressive and lethal pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma in high-risk populations. Its AACC award-winning PDAC test operates in a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in San Diego. Healthcare providers can register patients and learn about eligibility criteria for the ExoLuminate study by emailing ExoLuminate@biologicaldynamics.com. Visit www.ExoLuminate.com or LinkedIn.

Contact: Kellee Johnson, 312-751-3959, kjohnson@ballastgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biological-dynamics-to-participate-at-2022-precede-biomarker-summit-301697286.html

SOURCE Biological Dynamics

