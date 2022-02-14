Biologics CDMO Market to Grow by USD 8.65 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologics CDMO market is expected to grow by USD 8.65 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample report.
The biologics CDMO market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The biologics CDMO market report covers the following areas:
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
By type, the biologics CDMO market has been segmented into mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy services. The mammalian segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mammalian cell culture is the process of growing animal cells in vitro in a flask or dish. There are four types of mammalian cells, namely fibroblasts, epithelial cells, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Lymphocytes are found within the blood, and the rest are found in tissue. This segment accounted for a significant share of the market in focus in 2021 due to the rising use of mammalian cells in the treatment of diseases.
By geography, the biologics CDMO market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period.
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
One of the key drivers supporting the biologics CDMO market growth is the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets. For instance, India is one of the most preferred countries for CDMOs. It has more than 100 US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and the number of such facilities is increasing. The strong presence of companies such as LUPIN and Zydus Cadila is increasing the share of the biologics CDMO market in the pharmaceutical industry in the country. India is estimated to contribute approximately one-third of the global biologics CDMO revenue. Therefore, the global biologics CDMO market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
The biologics CDMO market growth is hindered by capacity utilization and constraints. Capacity utilization is a measure of actual production when compared to the potential production of the company when the capacity is completely utilized. It has a major role in the production of various therapeutics, especially biological drugs, due to the complex manufacturing process. The high cost of downstream purification further restricts CDMOs from operating at their optimum capacity. In addition, the shortage of cost-effective single-use products and the limitations in advanced cell culture systems for upstream performance are limiting the growth of the market in focus.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biologics CDMO market, including AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH, and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., among others. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our report on the biologics CDMO market has been designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Biologics CDMO Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist biologics CDMO market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biologics CDMO market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biologics CDMO market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biologics CDMO market vendors
Related Reports:
Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Biologics CDMO Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Lonza Group Ltd., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Mammalian - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Microbial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cell therapy services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AGC Biologics
Binex Co. Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Catalent Inc.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.
JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Rentschler Biopharma SE
Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologics-cdmo-market-to-grow-by-usd-8-65-billion--technavio-301480044.html
SOURCE Technavio