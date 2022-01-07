U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 47.3 Bn by 2031, Says TMR Study

·6 min read

- The biologics contract manufacturing market is estimated to gain revenue-generating opportunities owing to rising efforts to commercialize ublituximab for the treatment of blood cancer

- Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are entering into agreements and mergers with contract manufacturers to cater to the rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global biologics contract manufacturing market to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Several healthcare professionals are mainly focusing on the use of monoclonal antibodies as a key therapeutic in the blood cancer treatment. Thus, to capitalize on such trends, biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their production capabilities in monoclonal antibodies.

Several enterprises operating in the biologics contract manufacturing market are collaborating with other companies in order to boost the production of ublituximab as well as support its commercialization. Furthermore, they are focused on catering to the globally increasing demand for ublituximab.

Request Brochure of Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78042

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Findings

  • With the growing use of biotech drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, there is a significant growth in the use of glass drug containment solutions as well as drug delivery devices for next-gen drugs. This factor is estimated to help the biologics contract manufacturing market to expand at rapid pace and gain the valuation of US$ 47.3 Bn by 2031.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78042

  • Companies in the biologics contract manufacturing market are increasing their R&D activities in order to develop RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, as the demand for these vaccines is increasing. As a result, several companies are adopting the strategies of mergers and agreements to meet the rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines from across the globe.

  • The North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period and reach US$ 19.5 Bn by 2031, states the TMR report on the biologics contract manufacturing market. This can be attributed due to the presence of leading players in the regional pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, rise in the use of next-gen technologies, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors (e.g. PD1), monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) is playing a key role in the regional market expansion.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=78042

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in cases of osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis is boosting the demand for biologics, which, in turn, is resulting in revenue-generation opportunities for the biologics contract manufacturing market

  • The market is projected to be driven by the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and a promising drug pipeline

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Competition Landscape

  • Many players are focusing on the utilization of dependable and advanced technologies, hi-tech analytical services, and next-gen manufacturing equipment in order to stay ahead of the competition, notes the survey on the global biologics contract manufacturing market

  • Major players operating in the biologics contract manufacturing market are using strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their production capabilities

  • Several companies are focusing on the launch of manufacturing plants in newer geographies. Such activities are estimated to drive the market in the near future.

Buy Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78042&ltype=S

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

  • Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

  • Lonza Group

  • Cambrex Corporation

  • Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation

  • Siegfried Holding AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • AbbVie, Inc.

  • WuXi Biologics

  • Recipharm Pharmaceuticals.

  • Catalent, Inc.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Type

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Recombinant Proteins

  • Vaccines

  • Molecular Therapy

  • Others (RNAi, Antisense RNA, etc.)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Behavioral Health Market: The prevalence of behavioral health disorders has increased in the past few years, owing to which, TMR analysts hold a positive perspective of the market. Surge in awareness about the benefits associated with telehealth and telepsychiatry, especially in developed countries, is resulting in key investments directed towards these platforms.

Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: According to a latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the global ozone therapy in dermatology market for the historical year 2017 and forecast period from 2019 to 2027, rise in the development of technologically-advanced ozone generators and significant rise in the adoption of ozone therapy among patients across the globe in the past few years are projected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

3D Laparoscopy Imaging Systems Market: Significant awareness among people about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases, increase in applications of 3D laparoscopy in different procedures, and cost efficiency of 3D laparoscopy imaging systems as compared to robotic systems contribute to the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biologics-contract-manufacturing-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologics-contract-manufacturing-market-to-exceed-valuation-of-us-47-3-bn-by-2031--says-tmr-study-301455652.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

