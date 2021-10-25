U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

BioMarin to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 28 at 2:30pm ET

- Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 10 at 1:50pm ET

- Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on November 15 at 4:00pm ET

- Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17 at 11:20am ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

