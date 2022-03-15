Biomarkers In Cancer Targeted Immunotherapy

KuicK Research

Biomarkers Are Transforming The Cancer Diagnostic And Drug Development Process Says Kuick Research

Delhi, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials

Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials

Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification

Insight On Biomarkers Sourced From Trials By Drugs & Indication

Biomarker Name & Function Insight By Antibody

Biomarker Insight Based On Drugs In Multiple Trials Phase & Multiple Indication

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/ccformF.php?t=1646994975

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 30 Billion

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: CTLA-4, LAG3, PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT Inhibitors

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: > 300 Drugs In Trials

Biomarkers sourced During clinical Trials

Biomarkers Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Classification

Insight On Biomarkers Sourced From Trials By Drugs & Indication

Biomarker Name & Function Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drug

Biomarker Insight Based On Drugs In Multiple Trials Phase & Multiple Indication

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-biomarkers

Biomarkers fall under the category of biological molecules or genes which have their presence in blood and other body fluids. These naturally occurring characteristics are discovered using bioinformatics and play a significant role in finding and understanding diseases and their behaviors. For example, blood pressure, platelets count is biomarkers as they help in the diagnosis of leukemia. Further, the biomarkers can be used for various other reasons including estimating risk of disease, screening for cancer and associated stages, and to determine the response to therapy.

Story continues

In last few years, immunotherapy has changed the treatment landscape of many different cancer types. There are several different forms of immunotherapy used clinically, including cytokines, antibodies, vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Although immunotherapeutic approaches have shown encouraging response, they are effective e in approximately 20% to 30% of cancer patients. The majority of patients have no response or are resistant to the treatment, which is largely associated with cold tumors with few or absence of T cells, low tumor mutational burden, and poor antigen presentation. Given this, there is urgent need to develop and validate more accurate biomarkers to assist in patient selection with immunotherapy. The most validated and clinically used biomarkers for immune checkpoint inhibitor response are programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), microsatellite instability/defective mismatch repair (MSI/dMMR), and tumor mutational burden (TMB).

The surge in the demand of cancer biomarkers has propelled the further research and development activities in this domain. Further, the introduction of artificial intelligence has also shown to enhance the search of effective cancer biomarker. For instance, a recent study demonstrated that artificial intelligence-derived digital pathology-based biomarker can help guide treatment decisions for men with localized intermediate-risk prostate cancer. The biomarker ArteraAI-Predict ADT) showed that a majority of men treated with radiation therapy as part of a large randomized phase 3 trial did not require androgen derivation therapy and could have avoided the adverse events and costs associated with that treatment. This is the first validated predictive biomarker for the benefit of ADT with radiotherapy in prostate cancer patients.





A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive. For instance in 2021, US FDA approved first diagnostic kit, Cerascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit, to identify KRAS G12C mutations in QIAGEN NV NSCLC tumors and expand precision medical options for lung cancer. Further in 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a contract with to expand the use of the targeted Oncomin-Dx test in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and accelerate local biomarker testing.

As per our report findings, the global cancer biomarker market will witness exponential growth in coming years. The major driving factors to the market include increase in prevalence of cancer, availability of targeted cancer therapies, rising awareness among population for early diagnosis of cancer, and rising demand of personalized medicine. In addition, increasing regulatory approval of novel drugs and diagnostics pertaining to cancer biomarkers is estimated to increase the adoption rate. The other major players in the market include Abott Laboratories, Amgen, Novartis, Sino Biological, Merck, Agilent Therapeutics, and others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of ongoing, biomarker-based clinical trials initiated by big pharmaceutical companies. Further, discussion on the upcoming opportunities that is likely to impact the evolution of this market over the coming years. The report also provides a detailed forecast featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments.





CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick research Research Head +91-981410366 neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com



