Biomass Gasification Global Market to 2032: Increasing Adoption of Environment-friendly Energy Sources Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

This report focuses on biomass gasification market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the biomass gasification market are Corenso United, Outotec Oyj, ANDRITZ AG, Shangqiu Haiqi Machinery Equipment, Chanderpur Works, Valmet Corporation, CASE GROUP, Infinite Energy, Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Sedin Engineering Company Limited, Sodra Cell Varo Pulp Mill, CB&I, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and KBR.

The biomass gasification market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as biomass-derived liquid reforming, natural gas reforming, thermochemical water splitting, photoelectrochemical water splitting services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Biomass gasification refers to the proven technology pathway that converts biomass to hydrogen and other products without burning through a controlled process including heat, steam, and oxygen. It is a process that will turn carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, primarily nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide. Biomass gasification is used to reduce pollution in the soil and water and is environmentally beneficial, and produces organic fertilizer.

Western Europe was the largest region in the biomass gasification market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biomass gasification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of biomass gasification market are moving/fixed beds, fluidized beds, entrained, and other types (Plasma, FCC-Fluid Catalytics Cracking). A fluidized bed refers to a bed of small solid particles (as in a coal-burning furnace) suspended and kept in motion by an upward flow of a fluid (such as a gas). The sources used in biomass gasification include solid biomass, biogas, municipal waste, liquid biomass, and other sources. The various applications of biomass gasification include chemicals, liquid fuels, and power and gas fuels.

Increasing adoption of environment-friendly energy sources is expected to propel the growth of the biomass gasification market going forward. Environmentally friendly energy sources refer to any energy type that is generated from natural resources, such as sunlight, wind, or water.

Renewable energy from biomass using a gasification system is an environmentally friendly method and helps to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.

For instance, in April 2022, according to the Global Energy Review, a publication released by the International Energy Agency, the global percentage of renewable electricity generation climbed to 29% in 2020 from 27 % in 2019. Therefore, the increasing adoption of environmental-friendly energy sources is expected to boost demand for biomass gasification during the forecast period.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the biomass gasification market. Gasification is a process that turns carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, with nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide constituting the main fractions. Many companies operating in the biomass gasification market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the biomass gasification market.

For instance, in January 2022, Lahti Energia Oy Finnish energy company which also operated in biomass gasification partnered with Nordic Ren-Gas Oy a Finland-based company that develops and delivers sustainable energy projects. This partnership aims to Cooperate on a Power-to-Gas (P2G) project worth EUR 250 million ($220 million) that will include the production of green hydrogen and renewable methane. 

The countries covered in the biomass gasification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biomass Gasification Market Characteristics

3. Biomass Gasification Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biomass Gasification Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Biomass Gasification Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Biomass Gasification Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Biomass Gasification Market

5. Biomass Gasification Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Biomass Gasification Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Biomass Gasification Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Biomass Gasification Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Biomass Gasification Market, Segmentation By Gasifier type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Moving/Fixed Bed

  • Fluidized Bed

  • Entrained

  • Other Types

6.2. Global Biomass Gasification Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Solid Biomass

  • Biogas

  • Municipal Waste

  • Liquid Biomass

  • Other Sources

6.3. Global Biomass Gasification Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Chemicals

  • Liquid Fuels

  • Power

  • Gas Fuels

7. Biomass Gasification Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Biomass Gasification Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Biomass Gasification Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqalss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomass-gasification-global-market-to-2032-increasing-adoption-of-environment-friendly-energy-sources-drives-growth-301783827.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

