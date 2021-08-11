Biomass Power Generation Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled biomass power generation market by Feedstock (Solid biomass, Biogas, Municipal solid waste, and Liquid biomass) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing need for cleaner energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biomass Power Generation Market by Feedstock and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by feedstock, which is the leading segment in the market?

The solid biomass feedstock segment led the market in 2019 and will continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 5% despite COVID-19 impacting the industry negatively.

How is the market growth expected to shape up with an alarming spread of the pandemic globally?

The market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact due to the spread.

How big is the APAC market?

50% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. The growing need for a cleaner energy supply will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors to flourish their business. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this biomass power generation market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below:

Feedstock

Geographic Landscape

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biomass power generation market report covers the following areas:

Biomass Power Generation Market Size

Biomass Power Generation Market Trends

Biomass Power Generation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biomass power generation market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors

