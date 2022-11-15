Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market to grow by USD 60.63 Mn; High growth expected in the orthopedic segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 60.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across various segments, regional growth opportunities, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by major vendors. Understand the scope of the report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample .

The market growth in the orthopedic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing number of patients suffering from bone disorders, hip, knee, or spine-related issues is expected to spur the demand for orthopedic implants, thereby driving the demand for biomaterials. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global biomaterial testing equipment market during the forecast period. Also, the rise in the demand for medical devices and procedures for orthopedic applications is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

About 37% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The biomaterial testing equipment market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth in the healthcare sector. Population aging is one of the key contributors to the growth of the healthcare sector. A large proportion of the population suffers from cardiovascular diseases or orthopedic problems, thereby spurring the demand for implantable devices. This is expected to drive the demand for biomaterial testing equipment in North America during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing global healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities, high investments in the R&D of new biomaterial products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now!

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

