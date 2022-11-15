U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market to grow by USD 60.63 Mn; High growth expected in the orthopedic segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 60.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across various segments, regional growth opportunities, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by major vendors. Understand the scope of the report by Downloading a Free PDF Report Sample.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomaterial testing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global biomaterial testing equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the orthopedic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing number of patients suffering from bone disorders, hip, knee, or spine-related issues is expected to spur the demand for orthopedic implants, thereby driving the demand for biomaterials. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global biomaterial testing equipment market during the forecast period. Also, the rise in the demand for medical devices and procedures for orthopedic applications is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

About 37% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The biomaterial testing equipment market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to the growth in the healthcare sector. Population aging is one of the key contributors to the growth of the healthcare sector. A large proportion of the population suffers from cardiovascular diseases or orthopedic problems, thereby spurring the demand for implantable devices. This is expected to drive the demand for biomaterial testing equipment in North America during the forecast period. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomaterial testing equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biomaterial testing equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing global healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities, high investments in the R&D of new biomaterial products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now!

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biomaterial testing equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the biomaterial testing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the biomaterial testing equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomaterial testing equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The test and measurement equipment market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The tax incentives by the government of Korea and lower interest rates on loans to boost the country's indigenous technological capabilities will facilitate the test and measurement equipment market growth in South Korea over the forecast period.

  • The industrial weighing machine market share is expected to increase to USD 711.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. The increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales is notably driving the industrial weighing machine market growth, although factors such as high market competition leading to price decline may impede the market growth.

Biomaterial Testing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 60.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Applied Test Systems, CellScale, Fluke Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Nordson Corp., Presto Group, Rheolution Inc., Rtec Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments, TestResources Inc., World Precision Instruments, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Dental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Ophthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ADMET Inc.

  • 10.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 10.5 CellScale

  • 10.6 Fluke Corp.

  • 10.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • 10.8 Intertek Group Plc

  • 10.9 Nordson Corp.

  • 10.10 Presto Group

  • 10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

  • 10.12 ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major process and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomaterial-testing-equipment-market-to-grow-by-usd-60-63-mn-high-growth-expected-in-the-orthopedic-segment---technavio-301676883.html

SOURCE Technavio

