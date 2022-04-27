Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Biomea Fusion, Inc.

Biomea to present preclinical data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Trial In Progress (TIP) information for its ongoing COVALENT-101 Phase I trial



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced the acceptance of two abstracts at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The 2022 ASCO annual meeting will be held from June 3-7, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

The titles of Biomea’s accepted abstracts are listed below. Biomea will disclose additional information about the presentations in alignment with the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s abstract embargo policies.

Accepted 2022 ASCO Abstract Titles

Preclinical activity of irreversible Menin inhibitor, BMF-219, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

COVALENT-101: A phase 1 study of BMF-219, a novel oral irreversible menin inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemia (AL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and multiple myeloma (MM)

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

