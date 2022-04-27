U.S. markets closed

Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Biomea Fusion, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BMEA
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.

  • Biomea to present preclinical data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Trial In Progress (TIP) information for its ongoing COVALENT-101 Phase I trial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced the acceptance of two abstracts at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The 2022 ASCO annual meeting will be held from June 3-7, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

The titles of Biomea’s accepted abstracts are listed below. Biomea will disclose additional information about the presentations in alignment with the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s abstract embargo policies.

Accepted 2022 ASCO Abstract Titles

  • Preclinical activity of irreversible Menin inhibitor, BMF-219, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

  • COVALENT-101: A phase 1 study of BMF-219, a novel oral irreversible menin inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemia (AL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and multiple myeloma (MM)

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates and development programs, including BMF-219, the potential of BMF-219 as a treatment for various types of cancer and diabetes, our research, development and regulatory plans, the progress of our COVALENT-101 Phase I clinical trial, and the timing of such events, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we may encounter delays in patient enrollment and in the initiation, conduct and completion of our planned clinical trials and other research and development activities. These risks concerning Biomea Fusion’s business and operations are described in additional detail in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent filings thereafter. Biomea Fusion explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759



