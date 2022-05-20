U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.65
    -70.14 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,774.37
    -478.76 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,110.68
    -277.81 (-2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.23
    -30.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.78
    +1.57 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.22 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    -0.0540 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8420
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,869.68
    -1,344.70 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.97
    -30.40 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Biomea Fusion to Attend H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMEA
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced that Biomea will attend the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference virtually and will participate in 1x1 meetings held by the conference organizers.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that is designed to form a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of investigational covalent-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759


Recommended Stories

  • Entering US Soccer Hall, Dempsey finds pressure eased

    Clint Dempsey acknowledges the limelight changed him later in his career as he felt responsible for his club and American soccer. After scoring 57 goals to tie the American international record set by Landon Donovan, Dempsey will be inducted on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, along with midfielder Shannon Boxx, forward Marco Etcheverry, coach Linda Hamilton and referee Esse Baharmast. “Personality-wise, Clint is different,” said Bruce Arena, Dempsey’s first and last U.S. coach.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 19th-best odds to win NFL MVP award

    He's ahead of a former Dolphins quarterback.

  • Athersys-Partnered Japanese Ischemic Stroke Study Disappoints, Shares Plunge

    Athersys Inc's (NASDAQ: ATHX) partner, Healios K.K. has reported topline results for its Japan ischemic stroke study, TREASURE. The study included patients with moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke administered a single dose of MultiStem cells (invimestrocel) or placebo by intravenous infusion within 18-36 hours of the event. The primary endpoint, Excellent Outcome at 90 days, did not reach statistical significance in this population. Overall, consistent improvement in essentially all mea

  • U.S. government places $119 million order for 13 million freeze-dried Monkeypox vaccines

    Option exercised as one case confirmed in Massachusetts and six more are being monitored.

  • Gilead at Forefront of Herculean Effort to Combat COVID-19

    In the winter 2019, Kavita Juneja found herself at the center of a maelstrom. A strange and deadly virus known as SARS-CoV-2 was hurtling across the globe.

  • ‘The capitulation model for biotech is a Category 5 storm, the same as energy in 2020’ — why contrarians say the sector is a buy

    If you want to know how much investors hate the biotech sector right now, consider this simple statistic: More than 25% of small biotech companies have stock-market capitalizations that are smaller than their how much they have in cash. “The market is saying a quarter of these companies are literally worth nothing,” says Jefferies biotech analyst Michael Yee, who recently published this insight. “This is the worst drawdown we have seen in our careers,” says biotech analyst Charmaine Chan with the Cambiar Opportunity Fund (CAMOX) “No one has seen anything worse unless they have done this for over 20 years.”

  • Puberty Starts Earlier Than It Used To. No One Knows Why.

    Marcia Herman-Giddens first realized something was changing in young girls in the late 1980s, while she was serving as director for the child abuse team at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. During evaluations of girls who had been abused, Herman-Giddens noticed that many of them had started developing breasts as young as 6 or 7. “That did not seem right,” said Herman-Giddens, who is now an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Pub

  • Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

    Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and Danone SA, are also ramping up supplies to the country. Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later. China's custom officials warn consumers against buying and consuming certain of Abbott's infant and baby products.

  • Pfizer, NIH Mulling Study For Longer Paxlovid Course To Combat Reinfections

    The U.S. National Institutes of Health and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) are discussing testing a longer course of COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, required to prevent reinfections, White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci said. "We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days," to determine whether a longer course is needed, Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. White house estimates that about 20,000 prescriptions of

  • Monkeypox Case Reported in U.S. Emergent BioSolutions Makes a Vaccine.

    Shares of Emergent BioSolutions were rising sharply Thursday. The drugmaker produces a vaccine that can help prevent people from getting monkeypox. The U.S. confirmed a case of monkeypox on Wednesday in a man in Massachusetts who recently traveled to Canada.

  • Fentanyl Tainted Pills Bought on Social Media Cause Youth Drug Deaths to Soar

    Shortly after Kade Webb, 20, collapsed and died in a bathroom at a Safeway Market in Roseville, California, in December, the police opened his phone and went straight to his social media apps. There, they found exactly what they feared. Webb, a laid-back snowboarder and skateboarder who, with the imminent birth of his first child, had become despondent over his pandemic-dimmed finances, bought Percocet, a prescription opioid, through a dealer on Snapchat. It turned out to be spiked with a lethal

  • Monkeypox: Experts explain rare disease after case found in U.S.

    Monkeypox belongs to a family of viruses that includes smallpox. Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the World Health Organization said that the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people.

  • Think Research Enters Into $4.1M Content & Learning Management Agreement with Global Pharmaceutical Company

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions is pleased to announce that, MDBriefcase Group Inc., (MDBriefCase) a Think subsidiary, has been chosen by a global pharmaceutical company to deliver high-quality content to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals regarding its drug and vaccine therapies. MDBriefCase will deliver programming under the contract thr

  • What is monkeypox and should you be worried?

    With cases being identified around the world, experts are looking for the source of the infections and how it is being spread

  • What is monkeypox? A microbiologist explains what's known about this smallpox cousin

    Monkeypox causes lesions that resemble pus-filled blisters, which eventually scab over. CDC/Getty ImagesOn May 18, 2022, Massachusetts health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a single case of monkeypox in a patient who had recently traveled to Canada. Cases have also been reported in the United Kingdom and Europe. Monkeypox isn’t a new disease. The first confirmed human case was in 1970, when the virus was isolated from a child suspected of having smallpox i

  • Cingulate wants to be the next Eli Lilly — and stay in Kansas City

    Cingulate, which went public last year, developed an innovative drug-delivery platform that could be game-changing for patients dealing with conditions such as ADHD and anxiety. CEO Shane Schaffer sees its application extending to other conditions.

  • What is monkeypox?

    At least one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the U.S.

  • Foghorn Stock Plunges After a Patient’s Death. Analysts Say It’s Still a Buy.

    The biotech company announced on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on its leukemia study.

  • Aldeyra's Dry Eye Candidate Tops Vehicle In Post-Hoc Analysis Using Computer Automated Grading In Ocular Redness

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported a post-hoc analysis from the completed Phase 3 TRANQUILITY dry eye chamber trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease. Using computer-automated grading of digital photography from the trial demonstrated statistical significance in favor of reproxalap over the vehicle for the primary endpoint of reducing ocular redness. As previously announced, the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness. Aldeyra intends to disc

  • CDC board votes in favor of recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for kids 5-11

    The vaccine advisory board for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday voted in favor of recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children aged 5 to 11. Out of 15 members on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, 11 voted in favor of recommending a third vaccine dose for children in the…