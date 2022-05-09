U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    -7.46 (-6.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    -29.90 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.61 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3490
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,018.48
    -3,288.62 (-9.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Biomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMEA
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced that Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the live Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:00pm Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/ and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent -binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759


Recommended Stories

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Novavax is perhaps best known for its coronavirus-related work. The company's vaccine against the disease, NVX-CoV2373, proved nearly 90% effective against all current COVID strains in a phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the U.K. That is on par with the results some of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine market delivered. Over the past few months, NVX-CoV2373 has earned regulatory approvals or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in many countries, including those in the EU.

  • LogicBio Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Its Pediatric Trial

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: LOGC) LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to resume patient enrollment in Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial in pediatric methylmalonic acidemia patients. Methylmalonic acidemia is an inherited disorder in which the body cannot process certain proteins and fats (lipids) properly. The FDA acknowledged that the company satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold issues in its letter. The company plans to start dosing in

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Appear Front-Loaded?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company kept its 2022 sales outlook despite beating Comirnaty estimates? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • BioNTech Pushes Toward Omicron-Adapted Booster as Sales Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE’s first-quarter sales soared past expectations as the German biotech said early research hinted that an omicron-adapted booster might provide broader protection than another dose of its original Covid-19 shot. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian De

  • Rare cases of COVID returning pose questions for Pfizer pill

    As more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug. Paxlovid has become the go-to option against COVID-19 because of its at-home convenience and impressive results in heading off severe disease. Doctors have started reporting rare cases of patients whose symptoms return several days after completing Paxlovid's five-day regimen of pills.

  • BioNTech's Q1 vaccine sales triple but it still flags full-year decline

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech's first-quarter sales and earnings more than tripled thanks to demand for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer, but the German biotech firm is still forecasting a full-year decline in vaccine sales. "As a result of an increased order volume initially placed in late 2021 following the then-emerging Omicron variant, we began the year 2022 with strong revenues and earnings, leaving us well-positioned to achieve the 2022 financial guidance," finance chief Jens Holstein said. BioNTech stood by its 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of 13 to 17 billion euros, down from 19 billion last year, implying a decline during the rest of the year.

  • People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial

    A revolutionary weight loss drug could get users the effects of bariatric surgery without the permanent changes that it entails. Weight loss supplements have become a big market in recent years. This new drug may soon join the fray. The drug, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company Lilly is called tirzepatide. And, in a … The post People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial appeared first on BGR.

  • Stocks Slide to Lowest in 2022 as Rout Continues

    U.S. stock indexes declined, led by losses in energy and technology shares. Nasdaq fell more than 4%.

  • Seagen CEO goes on leave amid domestic violence allegations

    Seagen Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey is taking over as interim CEO for the company, which is conducting an investigation with an independent law firm.

  • NABU and HP Launch Creative Lab to Empower Youth and Artistic Communities of Rwanda

    HP, a multinational information technology company, and NABU, the leading non-profit publisher of multilingual kids books, have launched the state of the art NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali, Rwanda....

  • Philip Morris International in Talks to Buy European Smokeless-Tobacco Rival

    The potential tie-up with Swedish Match would help accelerate Philip Morris International’s effort to generate more than 50% of revenue from smoke-free products.

  • COT: China Growth Fears and Strong Dollar Drive Exodus From Metals

    The COT reports published weekly by the US CFTC highlight futures positions and changes made by hedge funds across commodities and forex during the latest reporting week to last Tuesday, May 3.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • Palantir Earnings, Revenue Guidance Miss Amid Slowing Government Growth

    Palantir reported March-quarter earnings that missed views while revenue guidance came in below expectations. PLTR stock tumbled.

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • DeFi Locked Value Falls to Yearly Low, $27B Lost Over the Weekend

    Value locked on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols set 2022 lows this weekend amid a broader sell-off in global markets and waning interest in risk-on assets. Maxim Galash, CEO of DeFi yields platform Coinchange, discusses DeFi exploits, UST concerns, strategies for navigating the risks of open finance and more.

  • Rivian Stock Slumps. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • Cheap financing bonanza over, leasing boss tells airlines

    Airlines have been warned that the days of abnormally cheap financing costs are over, pointing to higher lease rates amid changes in the way risk is managed after the war in Ukraine. "For a lot of investors, getting a mid-single-digit return on an aircraft lease is a lot better than getting negative interest rates in bank accounts or 1 to 2% returns on government bonds," industry veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp, told a UK Aviation Club dinner in Dublin.

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.