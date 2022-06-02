U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.28
    +0.41 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0095 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    +0.0091 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8490
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,453.97
    +786.97 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Biomea Fusion to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Biomea Fusion, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BMEA
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
Biomea Fusion, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced that Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with investors at the in-person Jefferies Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:30pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/ and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent -binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759


