Biomea Fusion To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

·4 min read
Biomea Fusion, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that Biomea’s management is scheduled to host investor meetings and participate in the following upcoming events:

  • A virtual fireside chat with Oppenheimer & Co.: Type 2 Diabetes and New Treatment Options with Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Mgmt. & Key Opinion Leaders on Thursday, March 2nd at 12:00 PM (EST)

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami:

    • A fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14th at 4:35 PM (EST)

    • 1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023

  • Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference:

    • A virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15th at 11:20 AM (EST)

    • 1x1 Virtual Meetings: Monday, March 13th, 2023

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Biomea’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events, with archived replays available following the events.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our cash runway, the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates and development programs, including BMF-219, the potential of BMF-219 as a treatment for various types of cancer and diabetes, our research, development and regulatory plans, including our pursuit of BMF-219 in KRAS-mutant solid tumors in our ongoing Phase I/Ib COVALENT-102 trial, the availability of clinical data for BMF-219 in oncology and diabetes, and the timing of such events, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we may encounter delays or unforeseen results in preclinical development, IND-filing and acceptance, patient enrollment and in the initiation, conduct and completion of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and other research, development and regulatory activities. These risks concerning Biomea Fusion’s business and operations are described in additional detail in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent filings thereafter. Biomea Fusion explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Sasha Blaug SVP, Corporate Development sb@biomeafusion.com (650) 460-7759


