U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,568.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,494.50
    +15.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.81
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1286
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8880
    -0.1320 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.40
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.08
    +0.73 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market to grow by USD 1.27 Bn by 2026, Market Segmented by End-User, Product and Geography - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion, at a CAGR of  6.04% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Factors such as the presence of value-added software and hardware products, rising demand for blood banks and hospitals, and increased cancer incidence will offer immense growth opportunities. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By End-user

  • By Product

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aegis Scientific: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as GL RG 19M, 10M, and 16M Glacier series.

  • Angelantoni Industrie Srl: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as Hemosafe 2.0.

  • ARCTIKO AS: The company offers biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and ultra-low-temperature freezers.

  • Biomedical Solutions Inc.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers, and medical-grade freezers.

  • Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory deep freezers, plasma freezers, and ultra-low temperature freezers.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers fetal bovine serum market segmentation by application (biopharmaceuticals, human and animal vaccine, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Urinalysis Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers urinalysis market segmentation by end-user (hospital and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home care settings), product (consumables and instruments), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aegis Scientific, Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, BINDER GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti and C. s.n.c., Desmon SpA, DSI DANTECH AS, Eppendorf AG, EVERmed Srl, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Porkka Finland Oy, Standex International Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Pharmaceutical sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Blood bank freezers and plasma freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Lab refrigerators and freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Ultra low temperature freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aegis Scientific

  • 11.4 Angelantoni Industrie Srl

  • 11.5 Biomedical Solutions Inc.

  • 11.6 Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Desmon SpA

  • 11.8 Eppendorf AG

  • 11.9 Haier Biomedical

  • 11.10 Helmer Scientific Inc.

  • 11.11 Philipp Kirsch GmbH

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026
Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomedical-refrigerator-and-freezer-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-27-bn-by-2026--market-segmented-by-end-user-product-and-geography---technavio-301656002.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Toyota Launches Second Model In Its bZ Series

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has launched a small electric sedan, Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ (beyond zero) series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network. The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using li

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Breaks Through A Buy Point In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to announce Q3 earnings?

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • HSBC Profit Falls on French Retail Disposal, Rising Credit Provisions

    HSBC reported a drop in third-quarter profit, caused by the planned sale of its French retail banking business and rising provisions against credit losses.

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • 11 Best Cement and Construction Materials Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cement and construction materials stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cement and Construction Materials Stocks To Buy Now. The idea of fixing old buildings in different cities in the United States has taken root and the […]

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • The Hidden Corner of the Energy Market Where Russian Exports to Europe Are Booming

    While Russia has throttled its pipeline gas, its exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe are growing rapidly.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

    Moscow is ramping up oil exports to Turkey, India and China before the EU’s December 5 sanctions go into place

  • Airbus Might Land An Order Of Almost 40 A350 Jets From Saudi Arabia

    Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating with Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) (OTC: EADSF) to order almost 40 A350 jets. According to industry sources, the country is planning to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf. Reuters first reported in August that Saudi Arabia was discussing a significant order for wide-body jets. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that a deal could involve up to 80 aircraft. The new airline will be based in Riyadh, while state airline Saudia will be ba

  • Russia Ships Record Volumes of Gas and Steelmaking Coal to China

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas and steelmaking coal in September, as total purchases of energy products topped $50 billion since the invasion of Ukraine pushed Moscow to expand sales to its strategic ally. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.