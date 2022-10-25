Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market to grow by USD 1.27 Bn by 2026, Market Segmented by End-User, Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size is expected to grow by USD 1.27 billion, at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Factors such as the presence of value-added software and hardware products, rising demand for blood banks and hospitals, and increased cancer incidence will offer immense growth opportunities. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

By Product

By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aegis Scientific: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as GL RG 19M, 10M, and 16M Glacier series.

Angelantoni Industrie Srl: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as Hemosafe 2.0.

ARCTIKO AS: The company offers biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and ultra-low-temperature freezers.

Biomedical Solutions Inc.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers, and medical-grade freezers.

Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers biomedical refrigerators and freezers such as laboratory deep freezers, plasma freezers, and ultra-low temperature freezers.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers fetal bovine serum market segmentation by application (biopharmaceuticals, human and animal vaccine, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Urinalysis Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers urinalysis market segmentation by end-user (hospital and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home care settings), product (consumables and instruments), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Biomedical Refrigerator And Freezer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Scientific, Angelantoni Industrie Srl, ARCTIKO AS, BINDER GmbH, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti and C. s.n.c., Desmon SpA, DSI DANTECH AS, Eppendorf AG, EVERmed Srl, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Porkka Finland Oy, Standex International Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pharmaceutical sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Blood bank freezers and plasma freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Lab refrigerators and freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Ultra low temperature freezers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aegis Scientific

11.4 Angelantoni Industrie Srl

11.5 Biomedical Solutions Inc.

11.6 Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.7 Desmon SpA

11.8 Eppendorf AG

11.9 Haier Biomedical

11.10 Helmer Scientific Inc.

11.11 Philipp Kirsch GmbH

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomedical-refrigerator-and-freezer-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-27-bn-by-2026--market-segmented-by-end-user-product-and-geography---technavio-301656002.html

SOURCE Technavio