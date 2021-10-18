U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Restraining Factors, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key Players Covered in the Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market are Arctiko, Helmer Scientific, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Haier Inc., Eppendorf AG, Aegis Scientific, Inc., B Medical Systems & Other key market players

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is projected to gain momentum from a rise in the demand for storing blood samples, DNA, and other biological products across the world.

According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers, Combined Refrigerator & Freezer, Cryo Freezers), By End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical and Pathology Laboratories, Others (Pharmacies, etc.) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to contribute to the global market growth during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market-101521


An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.


To Know More Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market-101521


The report focuses on effective strategies and guidelines for key market players to secure a position at the top of the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. Our team of highly skilled analysists uses the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to collect information for this report. The information provided is highly accurate and trustworthy. It will also aid startups and other emerging companies in developing business strategies and receive elaborate details regarding the future scenario of the global market.

Numerous Innovative Features in Biomedical Refrigerators to Propel Growth of the Global Market

The modern biomedical refrigerators and freezers are equipped with several innovative features that consist of longer duration battery backup, low energy consumption, digital display, power failure alarm, lower noise level, and others. Advancements in the technology of biomedical refrigerators will drive the global market. However, low pricing policies of local market players combined with the shortcomings of distribution channels are anticipated to hamper the growth of market.


Ask For Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market-101521


Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Likely to Favor Growth in North America

The global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is geographically categorized into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Amongst these regions, Europe and North America had acquired the largest global market share in the year 2018. It occurred mainly because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, which is further fueling the demand for DNA-based medications, biological products, and blood transfusions. All these factors are slowly increasing the market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is growing at a rapid rate owing to a rise in the number of pharmacies, laboratories, and blood banks in developing nations, namely, Japan, India, and China. Therefore, people are adopting biomedical refrigerators and freezers in this region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is growing unremarkably and the report suggests that these regions will exhibit moderate CAGRs in the forthcoming years.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market-101521


PHC Biomed Introduces its TwinGuard Series Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

PHC Biomed, a provider of laboratory equipment and services to government, healthcare, academic, life sciences, and biopharmaceutical markets, headquartered in Illinois, unveiled its new TwinGuard series ultra-low temperature freezers in 2018. The company’s patented cooling engines are suitable for critical preservation. They are very reliable as they work both concurrently and independently. The innovative blend of frost-mitigating, onboard monitors, intuitive electronic controls, and redundant cooling systems represents more than fifty years in sample protection. The main aim of the -86°C/-80° ultra-low temperature freezer is to safeguard a stored biological product by maintaining uniform temperature to guarantee cell viability. The freezers showcase temperature stability in the steady-state, followed by a slow warm-up in the absence of power.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the prominent market players operating in the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. They are as follows:

  • Arctiko

  • Helmer Scientific

  • Philipp Kirsch GmbH

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • PHC Holdings Corporation

  • Haier Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Aegis Scientific, Inc.

  • B Medical Systems

  • Other key market players


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


