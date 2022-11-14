Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market worth USD 5.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers industry is anticipated to register 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and organ transplantation globally.

The biomedical refrigerators and freezers market value is estimated to exceed USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing spending on medical equipment has supported the deployment of innovative biomedical freezers and advanced medical storage solutions across healthcare infrastructure. Manufacturers of biomedical freezers are accelerating investments in R&D to design highly advanced equipment.

The outbreak of COVID-19 further propelled the demand for proper vaccine storage solutions. In the wake of the pandemic, the life science sector dynamically accelerated the production of mRNA vaccines. Growing requirements for non-traditional ultra-low freezing for adequate cold chain management in vaccine production will encourage industry players to design innovative freezing solutions.

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers market from ultra-low temperature freezers segment was over USD 405 million in 2021. Ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are primarily used to store blood and blood components. With an increasing number of R&D initiatives and drug discovery efforts to design novel therapeutics, the demand for ULT freezers has witnessed substantial growth. This equipment has widespread applications including biotechnology and agriculture for the storage of chemicals, drugs, enzymes, bacteria, and other biologics.

Browse key industry insights spread across 201 pages with 257 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, “Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Statistics By Product (Plasma Freezers, Blood Bank Refrigerators, Lab Refrigerators, Lab Freezers, Ultra Low Temperature Freezers, Shock Freezers), End-use (Blood Banks, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Research Labs, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of consists:

Biomedical refrigerators and freezers market share from diagnostic centers is projected to expand at over 6% CAGR between 2022-2030. Diagnostic centers perform a significant number of routine blood checkups, urine tests, and other diagnostic tests on a daily basis, propelling the need for advanced storage solutions. For accurate screening, diagnosis, and treatment, the storage of samples and drugs is critical. An increasing number of diagnostic centers worldwide with robust healthcare spending will accelerate the installation of biomedical freezers in these facilities.

Europe biomedical refrigerators and freezers industry held more than 29% business share in 2021. The presence of a large geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases have fueled advancement in the healthcare sector. A dramatic rise in organ transplants and substantial healthcare expenditure will offer lucrative scope for business expansion in the region.

The competitive landscape of the global biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is inclusive of companies like Haier Biomedical, Aegis Scientific, Inc., Binder, Eppendorf AG, Follett LLC, Helmer Scientific, Migali Scientific, Power Scientific, Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Azbil Corporation, ad Arctiko A/S, B Medical Systems.

