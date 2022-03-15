U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market worth USD 4.8 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Industry is expected to register 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases across the world.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The biomedical refrigerators and freezers market value is projected to reach over USD 4.8 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Surging geriatric population base throughout the globe will boost the market expansion.

The demand and necessity for organ transplantation has rapidly surged across the globe from past few years owing to increased incidence of vital organ failure. Rising success rate and greater improvement in posttransplant outcome is also promoting the organ transplantation procedures worldwide. In addition, surging demand for biopharmaceuticals fosters the industry statistics.


Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/822

Lab refrigerators segment is projected to exhibit 5.7% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. The demand for lab refrigerators has increased as these refrigeration units are used as safe storage for blood plasma, blood products, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical or medical supplies. As these refrigerators help in maintaining consistent temperature to minimize the risk of bacterial contamination or expansion of volatile substances. Such usage of these biomedical refrigerators and freezers will boost the industry landscape.

Some major findings of the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market report include:

  • Surging burden of diseases and increasing organ transplantation will boost the overall business progression.

  • North America market held significant revenue share in 2021 and is poised to grow noticeably over the foreseeable timeline.

  • High cost coupled with growing use of refurbished instruments will hamper business landscape.

Browse key industry insights spread across 201 pages with 257 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, “Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Statistics By Product (Blood Bank Refrigerators, Ultra-low Temperature Freezers, Lab Refrigerators, Plasma Freezers, Lab Freezers, Shock Freezers), End-use (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs), Industry Analysis Report, Regional, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of consists:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

Pharmacies segment accounted for around USD 399 million in 2021. Pharmacies are a real lifeline within any community, and it is essential that the pharmacy keep all its products such as vaccines and medications safe and secure, until the time they are dispensed. Thus, medical refrigerator becomes essential for pharmacies. Such scenarios will propel market statistics.

Asia Pacific biomedical refrigerators and freezers market held around 19.5% revenue share in 2021. The regional growth is inclined on government support for clinical trials and research activities. Additionally, in November 2020, Godrej Appliances commissioned 11,856 units of state-of-the-art deep freezers and vaccine refrigerators under the Universal Immunization Programs by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Such scenarios will further drive the market demand.

Some of the prominent business players operating in biomedical refrigerators and freezers industry include Aegis Scientific, Inc., Arctiko A/S, Azbil Corporation, Binder, B Medical Systems, Eppendorf AG, Follett LLC, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Liebherr-International AG, Migali Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Powers Scientific, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others. These industry participants are focusing on developing innovative and advanced products that helps them to expand their businesses globally.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/822

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


