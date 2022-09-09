U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,836.00
    +70.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,377.75
    +56.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.40
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0072
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0065 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6770
    -0.4100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.93
    +151.67 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.76
    +3.95 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,141.60
    +76.32 (+0.27%)
     

Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market to Reach USD 376.7 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Growing number of blood banks and blood infusion centers, rise in the number of road accidents and trauma cases, increase in blood-related disorders, and surge in adoption of in-vitro fertilization drive the growth of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market by Product (Manual, Automatic), by Sample Type (Blood Product, Stem cell, Embryo, Ovum, Others), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks and stem cell banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global biomedical warming and thawing devices industry generated $159.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $376.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11250

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing number of blood banks and blood infusion centers, rise in the number of road accidents and trauma cases, increase in blood-related disorders, and surge in adoption of in-vitro fertilization fuel the growth of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market. However, concerns regarding large batch sizes and strict regulatory guidelines relating to the use of cryopreserved and thawed biomedical products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in the number of R&D activities, increase in use of biomedical warming and thawing devices in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancement in the healthcare sector, and rise in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure present new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market.

  • Due to strict laws and lockdown rules, there were less road traffic accidents, reduced number of blood donation campaigns, and less number of in-vitro fertilization cases, which hindered the growth of biomedical warming and thawing device market.

  • Conversely, with the pandemic receding, companies in the space began their operations at their full swing and the market is in the path of recovery.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11250?reqfor=covid

The automatic segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on product, the automatic segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fourths of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in the usage of automatic warming and thawing device for storage of cryopreserved items and the effectiveness of the devices to store them.

The blood product segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on sample type, the blood product segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.9% in 2031. This is due to increase in the blood donation activity, rise in the prevalence of blood disorders, and increase in the number of blood banks.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.4% in 2031. This is due to the rise in number of pharmaceutical companies and increase in initiatives taken by governments to develop the healthcare infrastructure.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11250

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to increase in the activity of blood donation, rise in the number of blood banks and blood transfusion centers, and increase in expenditure by governments to develop the healthcare sector in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players and technological advancement in the healthcare sector in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • Barkey GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Boekel Scientific

  • Cardinal Health

  • Conroy Medical AB.

  • Cytiva

  • CytoTherm

  • Eppendorf

  • Farrar Scientific

  • Fisher Scientific PTE LTD (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

  • FreMon Scientific, Inc.

  • GE Helmer Scientific

  • KW Apparecchi Scientifici

  • Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

  • Sartorius AG

  • Thaw World Medical Ltd

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/biomedical-warming-and-thawing-devices-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

 Gas Chromatography Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

 Medical Electrodes Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030                                                     

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomedical-warming-and-thawing-devices-market-to-reach-usd-376-7-million-globally-by-2031-at-9-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301620796.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Streaming: There has to be price consolidation 'for these services to survive,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in streaming wars and why price consolidation may be necessary.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June compensation settlement

    Whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January and was the company's security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts. Zatko will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations. The settlement resolved a dispute about unpaid compensation and did not prevent him from filing a whistleblower complaint, which he did soon after reaching the agreement with Twitter, according to the source.

  • U.S. judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's bid to dismiss an unusual Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the phone company of selectively leaking financial information to Wall Street analysts. In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T and three investor relations executives improperly warned analysts in March and April 2016 that lower-than-expected smartphone sales would cut into overall revenue. The SEC said this violated Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, which it adopted in 2000 to bar companies from disclosing material nonpublic information privately but not to the public, helping level the playing field for investors.

  • Oil Gets Mauled Again With Demand Concerns Spurring Weekly Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenMost-Accurate US Artillery

  • Should You Convert an IRA to Roth After You Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.