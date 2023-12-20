Is Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Biomerica's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at August 2023, Biomerica had cash of US$8.0m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$5.7m. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of August 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Biomerica Growing?

Notably, Biomerica actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 152%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That's pretty alarming given that operating revenue dropped 72% over the last year, though the business is likely attempting a strategic pivot. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Biomerica is building its business over time.

Can Biomerica Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Biomerica can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Biomerica has a market capitalisation of US$24m and burnt through US$5.7m last year, which is 24% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Biomerica's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Biomerica's cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, Biomerica has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

