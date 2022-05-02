U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.03
    -3.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,936.43
    -40.78 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,373.95
    +39.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.77
    +18.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.39
    -3.30 (-3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.80
    -49.90 (-2.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.56 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0960 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2517
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2140
    +0.3840 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,788.60
    +768.39 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.85
    -0.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Biomerics Announces Image Guided Intervention (IGI) Division

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the attractive interventional device market, announced the creation of a new division, Biomerics Image Guided Intervention (IGI). Biomerics' IGI Division, headquartered in Salt Lake City, provides advanced image generation and processing technologies to enable real-time minimally invasive advanced surgery procedures.

Biomerics Logo
Biomerics Logo

The goal of image-guided intervention systems is to increase the clinician's spatial navigation abilities while reducing the mental burden associated with fusing multiple sources of information. Biomerics IGI division was created to integrate Biomerics interventional catheter technologies with its imaging and guidance technologies to enable these systems.

"Biomerics is uniquely positioned to enable image-guided intervention," said Jeff Penman, President of the Biomerics IGI Division. "Biomerics' unique combination of single-use catheter technology, micro metals processing, and imaging and sensing technologies enables us to quickly develop next-generation interventional systems (surgical box and single use disposable)."

The company's comprehensive range of micro image generation and processing technologies includes optical (endoscopy) imaging, ultrasound imaging, and fluoroscopy (X-ray imaging). Biomerics IGI division's core imaging technologies include video generation (cameras, lenses, cable, lighting, IR, board design), video processing, ultrasound generation and processing, and enhanced reality display and software technology.

"Biomerics IGI provides enabling technology to guide minimally invasive interventional devices to visualize and target surgical anatomy," explained Brian Curtis, Executive Vice President of R&D. "These micro technologies enable physicians to utilize robotic assist systems to navigate devices through the three-dimensional space of the patient's body to improve patient outcomes."

Biomerics IGI division's guidance-enabling technologies include patient registration, positioning, tracking, and navigation technologies; diagnostic sensing; and enhanced reality display (overlay) technology. Biomerics leverages these technologies to enable minimally invasive surgery, ablation, embolization, and biopsy procedures.

"Next-generation minimally invasive devices are engineered to both diagnose and intervene real-time," stated Chris Richardson, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Biomerics IGI has experience with various interventional energy technologies including ultrasound energy, radiofrequency energy, laser energy, mechanical energy, and chemical energy. We are pleased to expand our existing capabilities for our customers in key IGI growth markets including cardiovascular disease, endoscopy, structural heart, neuromodulation, and robotic surgery."

Jeff Penman concluded, "The Biomerics IGI division was created to integrate Biomerics' various technologies to enable rapid design, development, and manufacture of next-generation image-guided intervention systems. We look forward to partnering with our customers on these important advances in patient care."

About Biomerics:

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services – including sterilization and packaging - for medical device components, subassemblies, and finished medical devices through eight locations in the United States, Ireland, and Costa Rica to meet immediate and long-term strategic needs. With our engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in materials & compounding, injection molding, complex extrusion, micromachining of metals & polymers, laser processing, balloons & balloon catheters, advanced catheters & steerables, image guided intervention, and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ISHLT Presents Xenotransplantation Webinar on 25 May

    ISHLT Presents Xenotransplantation Webinar on 25 MayPR NewswireCHICAGO, May 2, 2022CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) will follow the xenotransplantation presentation from its Annual Meeting opening plenary session with an in-depth xenotransplantation webinar, 25 May at noon EDT on ISHLTv, the online education platform for the international heart and lung transplantation community. ISHLT webinar to feature experts while explo

  • Giant Pension Bought Tesla, Pfizer, and Starbucks Stock. It Sold Nike.

    STRS Ohio increased investments in EV maker Tesla, vaccine giant Pfizer, and cafe chain Starbucks, and cut holdings in apparel maker Nike in the first quarter.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Crypto Venture Capital's Rejection of Venture Capital and ‘The Box’

    The mechanics behind crypto yield farming are eerily simple, but that simplicity should act as a warning label rather than an advertisement.

  • Cooper Standard Completes Sale of European Property, Adding to Continuing Solid Liquidity Position

    Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has completed the previously announced sale of a non-core real estate asset in Germany. The transaction generated $50 million in cash proceeds, adding to t...

  • Roth Conversion Makes Sense at Today's Low Tax Rates

    Historically low tax rates are in effect until 2025. That makes this a good time to consider converting your traditional IRA or 401(k) to a Roth.

  • Tesla stock extends selloff, after biggest monthly drop in more than 2 years

    Shares of Tesla Inc. slumped 1.2% in premarket trading Monday, adding to their worst monthly performance in more than two years, after China-based electric vehicle makers reported delivery declines. The electric vehicle maker's stock had tumbled 19.2% in April, the biggest one-month decline since it plunged 21.6% in March 2020. April was also the seventh biggest monthly decline since Tesla went public in June 2010. The stock's weakness on Monday follows April deliveries reported by NIO Inc. and

  • Solana (SOL) Finds Early Support after a Network Freeze Driven Slump

    A 9.88% tumble on Saturday, driven by news of a network freeze, left SOL down 31.1% for April. A return to $90 would restore confidence.

  • As the Market Breaks Down, Here Are the Key Support Levels to Watch

    While data suggest some relief, the charts have yet to imply we have seen a completion of the current market correction.

  • Innoviz stock surges on heavy volume after lidar order from 'one of the largest' auto makers

    Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shot up 10.6% in very active premarket trading Monday toward a four-month high, after the Israel-based lidar technology company said it has been selected to become the direct lidar supplier to "one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world." Trading volume spiked to 9.6 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 669,000 shares, and enough to make it the most active stock in the premarket. Innoviz said the selection will boost its forwa

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take A ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Buffett: 'Berkshire does not have an answer' for nuclear war

    Warren Buffett gave a blunt answer to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on a potential nuclear war.

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

    At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”

  • TUI says rise in bookings points to sustained recovery

    Holiday group TUI recorded 1.3 million bookings in the past four weeks, chief executive Fritz Joussen told staff in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, pointing to a sustained recovery from the pandemic. TUI said earlier this year that summer holiday bookings were approaching pre-COVID levels on pent-up demand, with a steady recovery in Britain since restrictions and testing rules were lifted.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billi

  • Industry Moves: Off-White Taps Ibrahim Kamara as Art & Image Director + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Buffett Lures Fans to Omaha With Stock Buys, Inflation Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Mark