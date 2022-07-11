U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Biomerics Launches Interventional Medical Plastics Division with Acquisition of Dependable Plastics

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the acquisition of Dependable Plastics and creation of a new division -- Biomerics Interventional Medical Plastics (IMP) Division. Biomerics' IMP Division with operations in Fairfield, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah is a full-service plastics component supplier to the interventional device market with a focus on robotic-assisted surgery.

Biomerics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biomerics, LLC)
Biomerics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biomerics, LLC)

Founded in 1983 by Harry Marquez and Emil Eger, Dependable Plastics is an industry leader in advanced thermoforming, liquid cast resin molding, and additive manufacturing.  These capabilities, combined with Biomerics injection molding operations, will make Biomerics IMP a full-service plastics component supplier to the interventional markets. The acquisition marks Biomerics' second expansion into California, complementing their Micromachining Center of Excellence in Santa Clara, CA.

"In support of our leading customers, Biomerics is excited to launch our Interventional Medical Plastics Division," stated Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. "This acquisition expands our plastic component capabilities for the interventional robotic surgical market.  We are excited to welcome the Dependable Plastics employees to the Biomerics team."

Biomerics IMP offers a variety of plastic component technologies including liquid cast resin, advanced thermoforming, injection molding, and innovative additive (printed part) manufacturing.  The division also offers secondary processes including pad printing, painting, shielding, and sub-assemblies. Biomerics provides design, development, and production services to help customers develop next generation robot-assisted surgery systems.

Biomerics IMP will be led by Brett Poole who will transfer responsibilities from the founders over the rest of the year. "I look forward to joining Biomerics to lead the Dependable Plastics team," stated Brett Poole, President of Biomerics IMP. "I look forward to continuing the 40-year history of excellence and integrating these new capabilities into Biomerics.

Chris Richardson, VP of Sales and Marketing, agreed: "We are delighted to join forces with the Dependable Plastics team carrying on a legacy of superior service.  Biomerics IMP, combined with our other divisions, makes Biomerics the single-source vertically integrated solution for interventional market.  We look forward to continuing our deep relationship with our industry leading customers".

Travis Sessions concluded, "The Biomerics IMP Division was created to integrate Biomerics' various plastics manufacturing component technologies to enable rapid design, development, and manufacture of plastics components for the robotic and interventional markets.  We look forward to partnering with our customers to make important advances in patient care."

About Biomerics:

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market. Trusted as a partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides integrated engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services through nine locations in the United States, Ireland, and Costa Rica. Biomerics is a leader in interventional medical plastics, materials and compounding, injection molding, complex extrusion, micro machining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters, and image-guided-interventional technologies. Biomerics is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomerics-launches-interventional-medical-plastics-division-with-acquisition-of-dependable-plastics-301583548.html

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

