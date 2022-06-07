U.S. markets closed

Biometric POS Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 billion | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric POS terminals market will be driven by factors such as rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals, according to an analyst at Technavio. The high incidence of fraudulent activity is one of the main reasons for the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Biometric data is difficult to replicate, as it is unique to each individual. This has improved the security of customers' security. With the introduction of merchant EMV POS terminals, counterfeit fraud rates have dropped to nearly 33%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biometric POS Terminals Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biometric POS Terminals Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The biometric POS terminals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77% during the forecast period.

For further insights into market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Market Trend

The growth of the self-service market is a trend in the biometric POS terminals market. A self-service kiosk consists of computer terminals with specialized software and hardware. Numerous bill payment kiosks are currently being installed to meet the growing demand for shorter lines at offices and retail stores. Furthermore, with the growth of the self-service market, the demand for secure transactions that are quick and accurate will increase. Thus, the growth of the self-service market will aid the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Furthermore, card transactions involving smart cards increase transaction security. In addition, the self-service market reduces the costs to the company and adds to the list of benefits that a biometric POS terminal offers.

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Technology:

  • Based on technology, the market has been segmented into fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others.

  • The fingerprint identification segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The decline in average selling price (ASP) of the technology and its easy installation and use will fuel the demand for fingerprint identification biometric technology during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

  • North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The rising number of instances of data breaches and cyberattacks will drive the growth of the biometric POS terminals market in North America during the forecast period.

  • Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The US is a key country for the biometric POS terminals market in North America.

For more information related to the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Sample Report Now

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Major Vendors

The biometric POS terminals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS among others.

For more details about key vendors and their offerings, Request a Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

mPoS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Display Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biometric POS Terminals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.12

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BIYO LLC

  • 10.4 EKEMP Intl Ltd.

  • 10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.6 Ingenico Group SA

  • 10.7 M2SYS Technology

  • 10.8 SmartMetric Inc.

  • 10.9 Sthaler Ltd.

  • 10.10 VeriFone Inc.

  • 10.11 Zvetco LLC

  • 10.12 Zwipe AS

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biometric-pos-terminals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-17-billion--technavio-301561033.html

SOURCE Technavio

