Biometric POS Terminals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric POS terminals market will be driven by factors such as rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals, according to an analyst at Technavio. The high incidence of fraudulent activity is one of the main reasons for the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Biometric data is difficult to replicate, as it is unique to each individual. This has improved the security of customers' security. With the introduction of merchant EMV POS terminals, counterfeit fraud rates have dropped to nearly 33%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biometric POS Terminals Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The biometric POS terminals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77% during the forecast period.

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Market Trend

The growth of the self-service market is a trend in the biometric POS terminals market. A self-service kiosk consists of computer terminals with specialized software and hardware. Numerous bill payment kiosks are currently being installed to meet the growing demand for shorter lines at offices and retail stores. Furthermore, with the growth of the self-service market, the demand for secure transactions that are quick and accurate will increase. Thus, the growth of the self-service market will aid the growth of the biometric POS terminals market. Furthermore, card transactions involving smart cards increase transaction security. In addition, the self-service market reduces the costs to the company and adds to the list of benefits that a biometric POS terminal offers.

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Technology:

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others.

The fingerprint identification segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The decline in average selling price (ASP) of the technology and its easy installation and use will fuel the demand for fingerprint identification biometric technology during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The rising number of instances of data breaches and cyberattacks will drive the growth of the biometric POS terminals market in North America during the forecast period.

Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The US is a key country for the biometric POS terminals market in North America.

Biometric POS Terminals Market: Major Vendors

The biometric POS terminals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS among others.

Biometric POS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BIYO LLC, EKEMP Intl Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, M2SYS Technology, SmartMetric Inc., Sthaler Ltd., VeriFone Inc., Zvetco LLC, and Zwipe AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

