Biometric System Market Is Predictable To Touch USD 119.42 Billion Globally with Registering an Excellent CAGR Of 15.75% Forecast By 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The rise in the use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for identification and authentication applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biometric system market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled Global Biometric System Market (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. A wide-ranging Biometric System market report is the outcome of continual efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts, and brilliant researchers. In this business report, meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. They work concerning detailed and thorough research on different markets, trends, and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The report makes businesses well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

The rise in demand for security and surveillance solutions is escalating the growth of the biometric system market. The biometric system market was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 119.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biometric-system-market

Market Synopsis:-

Biometrics is defined as the processes that are utilized recognize, identify and authenticate people based on their physical or behavioural features. These systems assist in matching an individual’s identifiers to their biometric template that is already stored in the database. The technology confirms whether the individuals hold a resemblance to their claimed identity, and thus used to control access to rooms, buildings, and computers.

Biometric security systems are highly being deployed globally as automated security techniques. The human intervention is reduced to the minimum for recognizing and confirming an individual's identity based on distinctive behavioral features or physiological features.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in biometric solutions designed for authentication and identification applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, improved availability of Biometric-as-a-Service will further expand the market.

Key Market Players:

  • Safran (France),

  • NEC Technologies India Private Limited (India),

  • FUJITSU (Japan),

  • Aware, Inc. (US),

  • Gemalto Cogent, Inc. (US),

  • BIO-key International, Inc. (US),

  • Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden),

  • secunet Security Networks AG. (Germany),

  • Thales Group (France),

  • Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany),

  • Crossmatch. (US),

  • Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (US),

  • Daon (Ireland),

  • Facebanx (US),

  • HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. (US),

  • SUPREMA. (South Korea),

  • IRITECH, INC. (US), and

  • M2SYS Technology (US), among others

Grab Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-biometric-system-market

Recent Developments

  • IDEMIA partnered with Microsoft in January’2022 to deliver next-generation eSIM and connectivity solutions to consumers as well as M2M/IoT devices.

  • Thales Group launched a new voice biometric solution in July’2021 as a part of the Trusted Digital Identity Service Platform. The solution is beneficial for onboarding and authentication, and assists in detecting fraudsters attempting to mimic customers.

Report Investment: Know the Pros

  • Besides assessing real-time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market.

  • A well-scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in the global market

  • A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well an evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

  • A clear depiction of market-specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Key Market Drivers

  • Use in Consumer Electronics

The rise in the use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for identification and authentication applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biometric system market.

  • Government Initiatives

The increase in the focus of governments on preventing fake entries of beneficiaries and enhancing governance and delivering welfare benefits to needy through biometrics accelerate the market growth.

  • Automotive Applications

The surge in adoption of biometric technologies in automotive applications for ensuring improved safety and security further influence the market.

Critical Insights Related to the Biometric System Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces  analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth-driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biometric-system-market

Global Biometric System Market Scope

The biometric system market is segmented based on component, authentication type, type and application.  The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

Authentication Type

  • Single-Factor Authentication

  • Multifactor Authentication

Type

  • Contact-Based

  • Contactless

  • Hybrid

Application

  • Government

  • Commercial

  • Healthcare

Global Biometric System Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biometric system market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, authentication type, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biometric system market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the biometric system market because of the high implementation of biometrics technology by security and government agencies within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the implementation in security purposes for protecting national heritage in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.  

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To check the complete Table of Contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-biometric-system-market

Browse Trending Reports By DBMR

  • Biometrics as a Service Market, By Modality (Unimodal, Multimodal), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Scanner Type (Fingerprint recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Facial Recognition),  Trait (Physiological, Behavioral), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Function (Mobile Banking, Payments and Authentication, Identity Proofing and Credentialing, Law Enforcement and Border Control, Civil Identity and Elections, Workforce Management, Others), Application (Site Access Control, Time Recording, Mobile Application, Web and Workplace), End-User Industry (Government, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biometrics-as-a-service-market

  • Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market, By Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IOS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security and Data Centre Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biometric-as-a-service-in-healthcare-market

  • Europe Biometric as a Service In Healthcare Market, By Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IOS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security and Data Centre Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Country (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-biometric-as-a-service-in-healthcare-market

  • Mobile Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Authentication Mode (Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication), Application (Access Control, Mobile Banking/Payment, Authentication, Others), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Travel and Immigration, Government/Law Enforcement and Forensic, Military and Defense, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-biometrics-market

  • Biometric Sensors Market, By Type (Capacitive Sensors, Ultra Sound Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Electric Field Sensors), Application (Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, Others), End Use (Consumer Electronics, Commercial Centers and Buildings, Medical and Research Labs, Banking Sector, Financial Services Sector, Defense and Security, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biometric-sensors-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


