Biometric System Market Is Predictable To Touch USD 119.42 Billion Globally with Registering an Excellent CAGR Of 15.75% Forecast By 2029

Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Biometric System Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. A wide-ranging Biometric System market report is the outcome of continual efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts, and brilliant researchers. In this business report, meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. They work concerning detailed and thorough research on different markets, trends, and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The report makes businesses well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

The rise in demand for security and surveillance solutions is escalating the growth of the biometric system market. The biometric system market was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 119.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Synopsis:-

Biometrics is defined as the processes that are utilized recognize, identify and authenticate people based on their physical or behavioural features. These systems assist in matching an individual’s identifiers to their biometric template that is already stored in the database. The technology confirms whether the individuals hold a resemblance to their claimed identity, and thus used to control access to rooms, buildings, and computers.

Biometric security systems are highly being deployed globally as automated security techniques. The human intervention is reduced to the minimum for recognizing and confirming an individual's identity based on distinctive behavioral features or physiological features.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in biometric solutions designed for authentication and identification applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, improved availability of Biometric-as-a-Service will further expand the market.

Key Market Players:

Safran (France),

NEC Technologies India Private Limited (India),

FUJITSU (Japan),

Aware, Inc. (US),

Gemalto Cogent, Inc. (US),

BIO-key International, Inc. (US),

Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden),

secunet Security Networks AG. (Germany),

Thales Group (France),

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany),

Crossmatch. (US),

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (US),

Daon (Ireland),

Facebanx (US),

HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. (US),

SUPREMA. (South Korea),

IRITECH, INC. (US), and

M2SYS Technology (US), among others

Recent Developments

IDEMIA partnered with Microsoft in January’2022 to deliver next-generation eSIM and connectivity solutions to consumers as well as M2M/IoT devices.

Thales Group launched a new voice biometric solution in July’2021 as a part of the Trusted Digital Identity Service Platform. The solution is beneficial for onboarding and authentication, and assists in detecting fraudsters attempting to mimic customers.

Report Investment: Know the Pros

Besides assessing real-time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market.

A well-scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in the global market

A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well an evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

A clear depiction of market-specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Key Market Drivers

Use in Consumer Electronics

The rise in the use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for identification and authentication applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biometric system market.

Government Initiatives

The increase in the focus of governments on preventing fake entries of beneficiaries and enhancing governance and delivering welfare benefits to needy through biometrics accelerate the market growth .

Automotive Applications

The surge in adoption of biometric technologies in automotive applications for ensuring improved safety and security further influence the market.

Critical Insights Related to the Biometric System Included in the Report:



Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Global Biometric System Market Scope

The biometric system market is segmented based on component, authentication type, type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Hardware

Software

Authentication Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

Type

Contact-Based

Contactless

Hybrid

Application

Government

Commercial

Healthcare

Global Biometric System Market Regional Analysis/Insights



The biometric system market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, authentication type, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biometric system market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the biometric system market because of the high implementation of biometrics technology by security and government agencies within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the implementation in security purposes for protecting national heritage in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

