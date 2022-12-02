Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing Technologies and Global Markets Report 2022: Competition, Industry Issues, Acquisitions and Mergers, Patent Analysis, New Developments
This report studies the global as well as regional markets for biometric technologies and devices, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various types of biometric devices. A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices. The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage.
Biometric technology enables the analysis of the biological data of a user by capturing unique physical human features and using them as a future reference for a user's identification. Biometrics technologies including voice and face offer a way to authenticate a person's identity and enable access to secure locations.
Increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, high demand from the consumer electronics industry for authentication and identification applications, and rising need for digital security are key factors driving the market growth. However, the substantial costs associated with biometric systems and data security concerns are hampering the market expansion.
Significant advances in biometric solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and a fundamental shift from proprietary technology to standards-based biometric capture and matching are expected to create new market opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
Biometrics are widely being integrated with access control systems, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, e-passport, and e-visa systems, border control systems. The growing focus on strengthening country security is supplementing the regional market growth
Report Scope
A future forecast has been made for such applications. The market is divided on the basis of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, voice/speech recognition, and others. Applications for the market are segmented into identification, access control, and security. The present biometrics market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in biometric software services and the increased use of the internet for digital identification.
This report highlights different types of biometrics, which include contact-based and contactless biometrics. In addition, the report also offers a major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.
The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance. Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies that are becoming more popular in various applications.
The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for biometrics solutions will increase and boost the biometrics market.
This report has been prepared in a simple easy-to-understand format, with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.
The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers' viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer. A number of technical issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions is discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.
Report Includes
43 data tables and 10 additional tables
An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for biometrics technologies and devices
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the global/regional market size for biometrics, and corresponding market share analysis by biometrics type, technology, application, end user, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of global biometrics market
Insight into the recent government regulations, current trends and technological updates in biometrics and affective computing technologies that can shape the future marketplace
Review of the patent grants and innovations covering biometrics and affective computing technologies across each major category
Latest information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements and collaborations within the global biometrics industry
Company profiles of major players, including Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. ltd, ASSA abloy AB, Fingerprint cards AB, Fujitsu ltd.
Biometrics has major advantages which include:
High security and assurance: biometric identification provides the answers to "something a person has and is" and helps verify identity
User experience: convenient and fast
Non-transferrable: everyone has access to a unique set of biometrics
Spoof-proof: biometrics are hard to fake or steal
Offers the best return on investment (ROI) compared to other security solutions
Competitive Landscape
Analysis of Competition Within the Biometric Industry
Industry Issues to Be Resolved
Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry
Patent Analysis
New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications
Company Profiles
01 Systems W.L.L
4G Identity Solutions Private Ltd. (4Gid)
Accu-Time Systems Inc.
Acuity Systems Inc.
Affectiva
Alltrust Networks
Animetrics Inc.
Anviz Global Inc.
Apple Inc.
Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.
Ascertia Ltd.
Assa Abloy Ab
Atos Se
Atr Systems Inc.
Audeering GmbH
Auraya Systems
Aware Inc.
Ayonix
Barska Biometrics
Bayometric
Behaviosec Inc.
Biocatch Ltd.
Bioconnect Inc.
Biodit Ltd.
Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Bio-Gate AG
Bioid GmbH
Bio-Key International Inc.
Biolink Solutions
Biometric Signature-Id
Biometrica Systems Inc.
Biorugged
Canon Europe Ltd.
Cashflows Europe Ltd.
Causeway Technologies (Formerly Aurora Computer Services)
Certify Global Inc.
Cmitech Co. Ltd.
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Communication Intelligence Corp.
Credence Id
Cross Match Technologies
Crucial Tec Co. Ltd.
Daon Inc.
Deepnet Security
Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
Descartes Biometrics
Diamond Fortress Technologies
Digitus Biometrics Inc.
Egis Technology Inc.
Ekey Biometric Systems GmbH
Essl Security
Eyelock Inc.
Facebanx
Facefirst LLC
Facephi
Fujitsu Ltd.
Face Tec Ltd.
Fair, Isaac and Company
Fingerprint Cards Ab
Fotonation Inc.
Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.
Goodix Technology Inc.
Griaule Biometrics
Herta Security S.L.
Hid Global
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell Commercial Security
Human Recognition Systems
Idemia
Identiv
Identimetrics Inc.
Identytech Solutions America LLC
Idex Biometrics Asa
Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.
Ievo Ltd.
Imageware Systems Inc.
Innovatrics S.R.O.
Johnson Controls
Jumio Corp.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Nec Corp. Of America
Neurotechnology
Nuance Communications Inc.
Onevault
Onfido
Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
Precise Biometrics Ab
Gesturetek
Speed Identity Ab
Stanley Black & Decker
Sterling Identity
Suprema Inc.
Thales Group
Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.
Touchless Biometric Systems AG
Voicepin
Zetes Industries Sa/Nv
Zkteco
Zwipe As
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmvl7w
