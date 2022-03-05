U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,989.30
    -2,483.16 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Biometrics Market Size to Grow by USD 25.63 bn| Increasing Need for Surveillance and Security to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Market by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biometrics Market by End-user, Authentication, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biometrics Market by End-user, Authentication, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The biometrics market share is expected to increase by USD 25.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing need for surveillance and security and the rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs for biometrics will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The biometrics market report is segmented by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany are the key market for biometrics in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Major Biometrics Market Vendors

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the electronic equipment and instruments market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • After-sales service

Related Reports:

Smart Gas Meters Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biometrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.18%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 25.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.00

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Secunet Security Networks AG, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Others

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • South America

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.1.1 Increasing need for surveillance and security

8.1.2 Rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries

8.1.3 Increasing government initiatives for implementing biometrics

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs for biometrics

8.2.2 Privacy concerns related to use of biometric systems

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and standards

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions

8.3.2 Rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector

8.3.3 Adoption of behavioral biometrics

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 47: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview

Exhibit 48: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments

Exhibit 49: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key news

Exhibit 50: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.4 Aware Inc.

Exhibit 52: Aware Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Aware Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Aware Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 55: Aware Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH

Exhibit 56: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 57: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 IDEMIA

Exhibit 62: IDEMIA - Overview

Exhibit 63: IDEMIA - Product and service

Exhibit 64: IDEMIA - Key offerings

10.8 M2SYS Technology

Exhibit 65: M2SYS Technology - Overview

Exhibit 66: M2SYS Technology - Product and service

Exhibit 67: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

10.9 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 68: NEC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: NEC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: NEC Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 72: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Secunet Security Networks AG

Exhibit 77: Secunet Security Networks AG - Overview

Exhibit 78: Secunet Security Networks AG - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Secunet Security Networks AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Secunet Security Networks AG - Segment focus

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Overview

Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Key news

Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biometrics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25-63-bn-increasing-need-for-surveillance-and-security-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301495670.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Nio, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Car stocks, in particular, took it on the chin during the session, with Chinese electric car-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) losing 6.2%, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) down 4.2%, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) losing 5.6%. As Reuters reported, officials from the German state of Brandenburg held a news conference Friday at which they announced they were giving Tesla conditional approval to open its $5.5 billion car gigafactory in Berlin. Tesla, says Reuters, is depending on this factory "to vanquish European market leader Volkswagen."

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should give me a call, says US Labor Secretary

    Hit up the Labor Secretary's cellphone, Elon.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Snowflake Stock Is Down Nearly 50% From its Highs. Is it a Buy Now?

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have fallen sharply since the data warehousing leader delivered its fiscal fourth-quarter report after the bell Wednesday. After the earnings report, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow cut his share price target for Snowflake from $367 to $313. Lenschow acknowledged that Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and fiscal 2023 guidance fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in this brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here’s Why.

    Tesla investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out a case for the market cap of the electric-vehicle giant to climb to $4 trillion from less than $1 trillion today.

  • Peloton’s founder could take a loss on his $55 million Hamptons mansion just months after buying it

    Foley stepped down as CEO less than a month ago. He closed on this mansion in December.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.