Biometrics-as-a-service market size to grow by USD 2,353.46 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing need for surveillance and security to boost the market- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global biometrics-as-a-service market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,353.46 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing need for surveillance and security is driving the market growth, although factors such as privacy concerns related to the use of biometric systems may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

Biometrics-as-a-service marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing need for surveillance and security is driving the market growth.

  • It is crucial to protect critical and confidential data and information across various sectors such as finance, government, transportation, healthcare, and defense.

  • Technological advances have made it easier for cybercriminals to target retail POS transactions.

  • Hence, credit card companies and BFSI departments use BaaS to protect sensitive user data.

  • Organizations in the finance, government, transportation, healthcare, and defense sectors are implementing security measures such as fingerprint recognition, face recognition, and iris recognition.

  • Such initiatives are expected to increase the use of biometric security and monitoring technologies, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global biometrics-as-a-service (BaaS) market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Privacy concerns related to the use of biometric systems are challenging market growth.

  • Biometrics can be misused for spoofing, identity theft, and individual profiling.

  • Biometric information is collected by numerous end-users, such as banks, government agencies, and hospitals.

  • There have been several cases of database breaches, which have exposed user credentials.

  • Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global BaaS market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers and challenges, historic period, (2017 to 2021), and forecast
period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Biometrics-as-a-service market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (site access control, time recording, mobile application, and web and workplace) and modality (unimodal and multimodal).

  • The site access control segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of security threats, data breaches, and criminal activities across the world. Rising surveillance and security activities have also increased the demand for biometric site access control systems.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global biometrics-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global biometrics-as-a-service market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the adoption of biometrics due to the importance of security in the BFSI sector. The increasing number of cyberattacks and data thefts in enterprises is also driving the growth of the market in the region. As a result, governments are increasing their spending on biometric technologies.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Biometrics-as-a-service marketLeading trends

  • The rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector is a key trend in the market.

  • Usernames and passwords are being replaced by facial recognition biometrics in banking operations.

  • The popularity of facial recognition 3D biometrics is increasing in online banking services, ATMs, and mobile payments.

  • Banks in India, such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, provide voice biometrics in addition to two-factor authentication.

  • Therefore, the growing adoption of biometrics is expected to significantly benefit the BFSI sector during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this biometrics-as-a-service market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biometrics-as-a-service market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the biometrics-as-a-service market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the biometrics-as-a-service market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biometrics-as-a-service market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mobility-as-a-service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 456.64 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (ride-hailing, car sharing, and others), vehicle type (cars, buses, and two-wheelers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The banking as a service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21,806.94 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (banks, NBFC, and government), component (platform and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,353.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.43

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Affectiva Inc., Aware Inc., Bayometric, BioID AG, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., HYPR Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Imageware Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iritech Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., M2SYS Technology, Milestone systems AS, NEC Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Phonexia Sro, RELX Plc, and Thales Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global biometrics as a service market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Modality Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Site access control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Time recording - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Web and workplace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Modality

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Modality

  • 7.3 Unimodal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Multimodal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Modality

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Aware Inc.

  • 12.5 BioID AG

  • 12.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.7 HYPR Corp.

  • 12.8 IDEMIA France SAS

  • 12.9 Imageware Systems Inc.

  • 12.10 Iritech Inc.

  • 12.11 Leidos Holdings Inc.

  • 12.12 M2SYS Technology

  • 12.13 Milestone systems AS

  • 12.14 NEC Corp.

  • 12.15 Nuance Communications Inc.

  • 12.16 Phonexia Sro

  • 12.17 Thales Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027
Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biometrics-as-a-service-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-353-46-million-from-2022-to-2027--increasing-need-for-surveillance-and-security-to-boost-the-market--technavio-301765822.html

SOURCE Technavio

