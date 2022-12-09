U.S. markets closed

Bionano Genomics Announces American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting Presentations Featuring OGM Utility Across Blood Cancer Research Applications

Bionano Genomics
·7 min read
Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics

  • A scientific workshop will feature Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center delivering a presentation on the use of emerging technologies for prognostication and research into myeloid neoplasms

  • Four scientific posters featuring results from OGM applications in myeloid cancers, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and hematological malignancy research, including one poster covering a multi-site study in Spain on data analysis for OGM for leukemia and lymphoma research, will be presented at the conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2022 with a broad range of content covering optical genome mapping’s (OGM) utility for research areas including myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders.

ASH’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in the field of blood disease. The ASH conference will be held December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Poster presentations and scientific workshop sessions on OGM include:

Poster Number

Title

Authors

Presented

2177

Pilot Inter-Laboratory Comparison Study of Optical Genome Mapping Analysis for Cytogenomic Characterization of Hematological Malignancies: A Spanish Multicentric Study

Puiggros A., Mallo M., Salido M., Gómez-García A., Cisneros A., García-Serra R., González-Gil C., Avetisyan G., Rodríguez-Rivera M., Diaz-Gonzalez A., Granada I., Such E., Genescà E., Collado R., Ramírez-Orellana M., Solé F., Espinet B.

December 10, 2022
5:30-7:30 PM CST
Session 803

3496

Combined Structural Variant and Mutation Profiling for Comprehensive Characterization for Chromoanagenesis and TP53 Mutations in Myelodysplastic Syndromes with Complex Karyotype

Kanagal-Shamanna, R., Yang H., Garcia-Manero G., Wei Y., Sasaki K., Chien K., Tang Z., Montalban-Bravo G., Kalia A., Luthra R., Medeiros J.

December 11, 2022
6:00-8:00 PM CST
Session 803

4134

Optical Genome Mapping and Comprehensive Next Generation Sequencing Panel for Myeloid Cancers: New Era of Complementary Profiling

Sahajpal N., Mondal A., Jillella A., Kota V., Kolhe R.

December 12, 2022
6:00-8:00 PM CST
Session 617

4148

Deciphering the Somatic and Germline Structural Variation Landscape in Pediatric B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia by Whole Genome Optical Mapping

Brandes D., Brozou T., Nebral K., Bergmann A., Haas O., Köhrer S., Stanulla M., Fischer U., Borkhardt A., Wagener R.

December 12, 2022
6:00-8:00 PM CST
Session 618

Session

Title

Author/Affiliation

Presented

Scientific Workshop

Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Accurate Genomic Classification, Prognostication and Therapeutic Discovery in Myeloid Neoplasms

Kanagal-Shamanna R., University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

December 9, 2022
2:03-2:47 PM CST

Dr. Blanca Espinet, who leads the translational research group on hematological neoplasms at the Institut Hospital del Mar d’Investigacions Mèdiques (IMIM) in Barcelona, Spain, participated in a multi-site pilot study that will be presented at ASH as a poster in session 803 on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The study was conducted by the Spanish Working Group on Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies, under the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH). The project aimed to describe the inter-laboratory reproducibility in the identification and reporting of cytogenomic variants by OGM and to outline the main causes of discrepancies among centers, to be addressed in future OGM recommendations. Dr. Espinet commented, “We are excited to attend ASH and to share information from our pilot comparison study of OGM data analysis. We believe this study will be of interest to ASH attendees as it underscores the need for international guidelines and training mechanisms for OGM, which should have benefits for innovative research.”

Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, added, “We are delighted to see the broad range of presentations on OGM at ASH this year. In particular, we are excited about the poster covering the Spanish multi-site study, which we believe shows the potential for the growing adoption and implementation of OGM. Our customers continue to push forward conducting cutting-edge research in the human genetics space and we are pleased to see them share their research with the ASH community.”

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.comwww.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “should,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for research in areas including myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders, and the growth and adoption of OGM. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to prove useful for research in areas including myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders; failure of laboratories to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH Annual Meeting 2022; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH Annual Meeting 2022; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com


