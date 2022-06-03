Bionano Genomics Announces Canadian College of Medical Geneticists Presentation Featuring Applications of OGM for Genetic Research

Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that researchers from University Health Network in Toronto, Columbia University Medical Center, and Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario will deliver a two-hour presentation on technologies and applications of OGM for genetic research at the Canadian College of Medical Geneticists (CCMG) General Meeting 2022. The CCMG conference will be held virtually this year and runs from June 6-10, 2022.



Details of the presentation:

Category: Workshop 2

Session Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – 11:35A-1:35A (PST)

Title: New Technologies and Applications of Optical Genome Mapping

Presenters: Dr. Brynn Levy, Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Adam Smith, Director of the Cancer Cytogenetics Laboratory at University Health Network, and Dr. Lijia Huang, Clinical Molecular Geneticist at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario

For more details and to register for the conference, please visit https://hopin.com/events/ccmg-46th-annual-scientific-meeting/registration.

“We are pleased that researchers at University Health Network, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and Columbia University Medical Center will be presenting at the CCMG conference on the pioneering research they are doing with OGM. Our customers continue to push forward cutting-edge applications in areas including prenatal testing and cancer diagnosis and we look forward to the authors sharing their research with the CCMG community. We thank Dr. Smith, Dr. Levy, and Dr. Huang for their commitment to OGM and we are impressed by their innovative drive,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

