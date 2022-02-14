Bionano Genomics Appoints Helene Klein as its First Ever Chief People Officer

Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that it has appointed Helene Klein as its chief people officer, further strengthening its leadership team. As the company expands, culture and employee experience become key success factors. The appointment of a chief people officer today reflects Bionano’s focus on maintaining and evolving its culture of innovative, disciplined, and rapid response to market needs.



Ms. Klein was formerly the chief people officer at the Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) where she led the people function for 14 years. During her time there as CPO, the Beachbody employee population scaled from 150 employees to over 1100 in three countries, revenue grew from $150M to over $1B annually, and the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to Beachbody, Ms. Klein held senior leadership roles in human resources in multiple global companies and industries, including healthcare, retail and consumer products.

In this new position, Ms. Klein will be responsible for leading human resources, employer branding, and Bionano’s diversity, equity and inclusion program. She will also be responsible for all aspects of Bionano’s employee experience, including attracting, engaging, and retaining talent to support Bionano’s continued growth.

“I am pleased to welcome Helene to Bionano and thank her for embracing our why, which is to elevate human health and wellness by transforming the way the world sees the genome,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “Her breadth of experience and track record, especially at Beachbody, make her well-suited for creating one of the best employee experiences in the industry. All of us on the senior leadership team are really looking forward to partnering with Helene to amplify the incredible capabilities of our people and propel us to reach new heights.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the impacts of Ms. Klein’s hiring on Bionano’s workforce. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; hiring efforts may not achieve the desired results; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com







