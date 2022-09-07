U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,979.87
    +71.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,581.28
    +435.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.90
    +246.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.00
    +39.68 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -5.22 (-6.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +16.60 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.47 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0105 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7700
    +1.0130 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,406.30
    +409.23 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.29
    +22.58 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Bionano Genomics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Bionano Genomics
·1 min read
Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) announced today that company management will participate virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Investor Resources page of the Company's website on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 am ET.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.

For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.comwww.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com


