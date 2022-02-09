U.S. markets closed

Bionano Genomics to Present at the 2022 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Bionano Genomics
·2 min read
  • BNGO

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™, the leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, announced today that company management will present virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com

Media Relations:
Michael Sullivan
Seismic
+1 (503) 799-7520
michael@teamseismic.com


