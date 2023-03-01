U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Bionano to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast March 9, 2023

·1 min read
Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2022 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:

Thursday, March 9th, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. EST

Live call:

Register here for dial-in number and pin

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wi7rgr4x

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com


