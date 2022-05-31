U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.00
    -16.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,026.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,664.25
    -13.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.60
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.80
    +3.73 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    -0.0082 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    -0.0066 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9820
    +0.3620 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,643.78
    +1,056.58 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.82
    +63.32 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.36
    +24.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Biondo Creative Awarded Best Web Design Company in Bucks County, Pennsylvania by Bucks Happening Magazine

·2 min read

Each year Bucks Happening Magazine asks residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to nominate and vote for the best companies in the area. 

YARDLEY, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucks Happening Magazine named Biondo Creative of Yardley, Pennsylvania, the Best Bucks County, Pennsylvania Web Design Company for 2022.

Biondo Creative Logo - Pennsylvania Web Design Company, Ecommerce, PPC, SEO, and Social Media.
Biondo Creative Logo - Pennsylvania Web Design Company, Ecommerce, PPC, SEO, and Social Media.

Each year, Happenings Media publishes the Bucks Happening List and asks local residents and businesses to vote in a dozen categories for their favorite companies. The Bucks Happening List is Bucks County's People's Choice competition, and it features all the best Bucks County people, places, businesses, and events. From the most loved restaurants to Bucks County's favorite web designer to the most happening family event in the area.

"We are honored to win this award, especially since Bucks County, PA, residents nominate and vote for each company. We are being recognized among so many talented Pennsylvania web design companies; it's really amazing.", said Anthony Biondo, CEO of Biondo Creative.

This year's top web design nominees included: 2B-Unique, Sagefrog Marketing Group, Gabadelphia LLC, SIDES Creative, Zohf Design, Moxie Labs. Finalists included: Planet 8 Digital Agency (Langhorne) and FZP Digital (Richboro).

Previously while headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Happenings Media awarded Biondo Creative Best Philadelphia Web Design Company three years in a row.

Happenings Media calls for nominations each year, asking residents to vote for their favorite companies in the following areas.

  • Hunterdon County, New Jersey

  • Bucks County, Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

About Happenings Media
Local lifestyle is our passion. From small businesses to community organizations, events to charities, our mission is to deliver value in the communities we serve in a way that rocks.

About Biondo Creative
We're more than just fantastic web designers. Biondo Creative is an award-winning digital agency and web design company. We equip businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with the perfect blend of advertising, marketing, science, and technology that delights users, improves brand awareness, and increases sales. We want to leave our mark on the world by inspiring the next generation of digital marketing company leaders, developing talent worldwide, and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Our agency is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and serves clients locally and globally. Learn more about us at: https://www.biondocreative.com/about/

Follow us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/biondo-creative 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biondocreative 
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/biondocreative 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biondocreative 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/biondocreativetv

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biondo-creative-awarded-best-web-design-company-in-bucks-county-pennsylvania-by-bucks-happening-magazine-301557179.html

SOURCE Biondo Creative

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna’s president says you can’t micromanage when you’re trying to save the world

    The biotech bet everything it had on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Stephen Hoge told Alyson Shontell at SXSW. “It was an all-or-nothing moment for us.”

  • The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to be held virtually

    The 2022 LEW Conference takes place from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Risk

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Face Challenge at 33647 – 34369

    Trader reaction to 32999 is likely to determine the direction of the June E-mini Dow early Monday.

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • Bonds Fall, Stocks Slide as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures dropped, while bonds fell Tuesday as euro-zone inflation accelerated to a fresh all-time high, intensifying the debate at the European Central Bank about how rapidly to raise interest rates.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWor

  • Don’t fall in love with your investments, they’ll always break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Powers Ahead Against the Japanese Yen

    The British pound has shot higher against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday, although has not quite broken out of recent resistance.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • Australia’s Biggest Greenhouse-Gas Emitter AGL Shelves Demerger Plans in Win for Billionaire’s Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A billionaire campaigner forced a key Australian polluter to capitulate over its corporate strategy in one of the most aggressive and successful examples of investor-led climate activism. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as

  • U.S. stock futures ease after a three-day break with Biden and Powell set to talk about inflation

    U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday after a three-day break, cooling a recent rally as bond yields were rising again.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Losses For Market Rally; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds As China EV Rival Flashes Buy Signal

    Tesla rebounded from lows while China's BYD cleared an early buy point as it seizes Tesla's EV crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Exclusive-Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension - sources

    Italy is considering tightening a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad debts while weighing its extension to cushion the hit from the Ukraine war and the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. Since its 2016 launch, the 'GACS' scheme has helped Italian banks offload 96 billion euros ($103 billion) in bad debts by softening the hit from the disposals to their earnings. As of end-2021 investors held 11.6 billion euros in GACS-backed debt, Treasury data showed in April.

  • I'm 'Following Up' on a Biotech Trade With Attractive Potential

    Hundreds of small biotech stocks are trading at levels below the cash on their balance sheets right now.

  • How to Get Equity Out of Your Home

    Homeowners have three main options for unlocking their home equity: a home equity loan, a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or cash-out refinancing.