BiondVax to Present at this week's Biomed Israel Conference

·2 min read
JERUSALEM , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it will present at the 20th Biomed Israel Conference and Exhibition, to be held May 10-12, 2022, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The presentation, which will be delivered in-person by Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax's Chief Scientific Officer, on Thursday, May 12th at 1:45pm, will focus on BiondVax's development of innovative nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs) that exhibit significant competitive advantages over existing therapies. The NanoAbs are being developed in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), Germany, to address diseases with large unmet medical needs and attractive commercial opportunities such as asthma, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and macular degeneration.

Any attending investors that wish to meet with BiondVax management at the conference are welcome to contact investor relations.

Further information about the conference is available at https://kenes-exhibitions.com/biomed/.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details
Company: Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com
Investor Relations: Kenny Green | +1 212 378 8040 | kgreen@edisongroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in conferences, the timing of future clinical trials, the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs and execution of a definitive amendment agreement with EIB. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that BiondVax and EIB will not reach agreement with respect to the restructuring of the loan from European Investment Bank; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the European Investment Bank may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with BiondVax; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biondvax-to-present-at-this-weeks-biomed-israel-conference-301542350.html

SOURCE BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

