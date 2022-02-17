U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,412.32
    -62.69 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.29
    -482.98 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,902.97
    -221.12 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.32
    -30.99 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    -2.12 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.60
    +26.10 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    -0.0820 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9820
    -0.4700 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,007.46
    -1,630.79 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.47
    -34.69 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.41
    -88.37 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Bionic eyes: Obsolete tech leaves patients in the dark

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·4 min read

Hundreds of people who had retinal implants to improve their sight face an uncertain future as the technology they rely on is now obsolete.

Second Sight stopped making its Argus II bionic eyes several years ago to focus on a brain implant instead.

According to IEEE Spectrum, which broke the story, it is now hoping to merge with a biopharmaceutical firm which does not make implants.

Second Sight was contacted by the BBC but has not yet responded.

Enhancing lives

Adam Mendelsohn, chief executive of Nano Precision Medical, with which Second Sight is planning to merge, told the BBC it would consider the issues raised by IEEE once the merger, scheduled for mid-2022 - was completed.

"I do intend to make this one of our priorities if and when I assume my leadership position in the combined company," Mr Mendelsohn said.

According to Second Sight's website, its Argus II offers life-changing benefits for those with sight impairment, including "enjoying mobility and independence".

"Our mission is to develop neuro-stimulation technology to enhance the lives of blind individuals, while supporting our current users," it says.

But IEEE Spectrum reports that Second Sight actually discontinued its retinal implants - which effectively take the place of photoreceptors in the eye to create a form of artificial vision - in 2019.

It says the firm nearly went out of business in 2020 and is now concentrating on a brain device - the Orion - which also provides artificial vision, while providing only limited support to the 350 or so who have the implants.

Costly technology

Surgery to implant the device typically takes a few hours and is followed by post-op training to help users interpret the signals from their devices.

The website also promises updates. "As technology improves, so will your Argus II implant - without the need for additional surgery. Enjoy programming flexibility and the capacity for future hardware and software upgrades."

The system consists of the implant, special glasses with a built-in camera and a video processing unit (VPU) that is attached around the wearer's waist.

The camera on the glasses sends video to the VPU, which converts the images to patterns of black and white pixels and sends them back to a responder in the glasses, which in turn beams them wirelessly to an antenna on the outside of the eye.

An implanted electrode array behind the retina receives the stimulation patterns from the user's glasses and stimulates the eye by creating flashes of light that correspond to the video feed and which are sent by the implant to the optic nerve to create a kind of artificial vision.

It's clever and innovative tech, which has taken decades to create and was not cheap - estimated at around $150,000 (£110,000) excluding surgery and post-surgery training.

In the dark

Eye with graphics on it
People using body parts from private firms are increasingly vulnerable, says an expert in technology ethics

But patients contacted by IEEE Spectrum voiced concern.

One, Ross Doerr, said Second Sight failed to contact any of its patients after its financial difficulties in 2020.

"Those of us with this implant are figuratively and literally in the dark," he said.

Another user, Jeroen Perk, had problems when his VPU system broke in November 2020. "I had no vision, no Argus, and no support from Second Sight," he told the publication.

He considered having the device surgically removed but decided to ask other patients and doctors familiar with the system for help, and luckily found spare parts.

Second Sight told the magazine that during its financial difficulties it had had to reduce its workforce and "was unable to continue the previous level of support and communication for Argus II users".

It has since contacted users and doctors, saying it will do its best to "provide virtual support". But no repairs or replacements are possible for the implants.

Tech vulnerability

Elizabeth M Renieris, professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame, in the US, described the development as a cautionary tale.

She told the BBC: "This is a prime example of our increasing vulnerability in the face of high-tech, smart and connected devices which are proliferating in the healthcare and biomedical sectors.

"These are not like off-the-shelf products or services that we can actually own or control. Instead we are dependent on software upgrades, proprietary methods and parts, and the commercial drivers and success or failure of for-profit ventures."

Ethical considerations around such technology should in future include "autonomy, dignity, and accountability", she added.

Recommended Stories

  • Neighbours' Paul left devastated by Terese bombshell

    Neighbours has hinted that there may be no way back for Paul Robinson and Terese Willis's marriage.

  • Tallmadge's Markley sets school record at swimming sectional meet

    Jack Markley set a school record in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.17 at the Division II Akron sectional

  • Nestle says "low interest" in broad consumer health care portfolio

    Nestle wants to focus on nutrition and metabolism for its health science business rather than building a broad health care portfolio, its chief executive told investors on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline last month rejected a 50-billion-pound offer from Nestle rival Unilever for its consumer goods arm, saying it would stick to its plan of spinning off the unit.

  • Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

    Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

  • U.S. housing starts fall in January amid freezing weather; permits surge

    Housing starts dropped 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.638 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Permits for future homebuilding in January rose 0.7% to a rate of 1.899 million units, the highest since 2006. Temperatures were below average from the Midwest and Tennessee Valley to the Northeast in January, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

  • Epcot, Disneyland Bring Back Two Walt Disney Theme Parks Fan Favorites

    The pandemic robbed Walt Disney theme-park fans of many beloved experiences. Parades and fireworks went away because gathering in crowds was not consistent with social distancing. The same issue caused all the major shows that require people congregating in theaters to shut down.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • 3G Shutdown: 6 Things You Need to Update & How Much It May Cost

    The shutdown of 3G networks won't just impact your old phone. You may need to replace or update other devices, such as certain medical devices, tablets, smartwatches, vehicle SOS services, home...

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

    The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system. Last Friday, New York-based vertical farming company Bowery closed its acquisition of Traptic for an undisclosed sum. Traptic's Lewis Anderson speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on October 04, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • Twitter introduces Ethereum wallet support for its tipping feature

    Twitter users can now use their Ethereum wallet to send and receive tips to others, the company announced.

  • Amazon Just Secretly Dropped 30% Off AirPods Today

    Apple's AirPods are on sale for 30 percent or $70 off on Amazon today. The reviewer-loved bestselling noise-canceling, bluetooth earbuds are now under $200.

  • Good Gamer Announces the Launch of its Tournament Management Platform and Publishes its First Skills-Based Real-Money Games

    Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and play-to-earn NFT blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Good Gamer Tournament Management Platform ("TMP") and the launch of its first two real-money skills-based game titles on the platform, Balloon Protect and Lava Monster.

  • Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

    Lithium-sulfur discovery could triple range of electric cars and improve longevity of smartphones