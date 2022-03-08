U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

BioNJ Announces Company Presenters for BioPartnering Conference

·3 min read

TRENTON, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ's Twelfth Annual BioPartnering Conference, developed in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, will take place May 9-13, 2022. The week-long Conference will kick off with an in-person Networking Reception at The Liberty House in Jersey City on the evening of Monday, May 9, 2022, followed by 1:1 partnering and a two-day virtual program on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, 2022, featuring interactive plenary sessions, networking and company and pitch presentations. Partnering will be available the entire week. Click here for agenda.

"BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference is designed to create opportunities and foster productive partnerships as well as to grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation. There is a place for companies at every stage of development," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "Last year's Conference brought together life sciences professionals from 9 countries and 20 states as well as the District of Columbia for a robust week of partnering, education and networking."

As in past years, the Conference is expected to bring together more than 500 biopharmaceutical executives, investors, academic collaborators and business development professionals.

A key component of the program remains the company and pitch presentations -- featuring early stage start-ups to later stage companies and everything in between. To ensure a platform for dynamic conversation, the company and pitch presentations will be delivered in an interactive virtual room, where investors can ask live questions and speak directly to company and pitch presenters. The application process to present is now underway with applications due no later than next Friday, March 18. Click here for details.

The growing list of speakers includes:
Gary Branning, MBA, Professor, Pharmaceutical Management, Rutgers Business School & President, Managed Market Resources; Forough Ghahramani, EdD, MBA, MS, Associate Vice President for Research, Innovation and Sponsored Program, NJEdge; Jim Glassman, Ph.D., MBA, Managing Director, Head Economist, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan; Robbie Huffines, MBA, Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan; Michael King, Ph.D., MHSc, Senior Director, Diabetes Project Leader, Sanofi; Will Lewis, JD, MBA, Chair & CEO, Insmed; Lauren S. Litzinger, MS, Process, Standards and Signal Interpretation Group Lead, Global Site and Study Operations, Pfizer; Kathryn McDonough, Managing Director, Co-Head of Healthcare, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan; John Michael O'Brien, PharmD, MPH, President & CEO, National Pharmaceutical Council; Darshak Sanghavi, M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer, Babylon Health; Terri Shieh-Newton, Ph.D., Member, Mintz; Craig Tendler, M.D., Global Head, Late Development, Diagnostics & Medical Affairs, Hematology, Oncology, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; and John Whittaker, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan.

The live plenary sessions include:

  • Industry Overview: Stats, Trends & Lay of the Land

  • Russia, Inflation, Market Rates: Making for Uneasiness and Uncertainty

  • Broadening the Investor Base Panel Discussion

  • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in Clinical Trials Panel

  • Addressing the Patent Imbalance: Women & Patents

  • Drug Pricing Policy Proposals and the Dangers for Funding, Innovation and Patient Access

  • Pain Points in Clinical Trials

  • Academic Medical Institution Spinout Successes

  • Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) & Impact on Drug Development

Meanwhile, with the importance of academic and industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward, attendees will hear from and have the opportunity to meet with Columbia Technology Ventures, Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey, University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute.

Registration is $325 for BioNJ Members and $395 for Future Members. Please contact Samantha Bamberger at SBamberger@BioNJ.org with any questions. For Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact Kim Minton at 609-890-3185 or KMinton@BioNJ.org.

*Note: Proof of vaccination is required to attend in-person reception on May 9, 2022.

Media Contact:
Randi Bromberg
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bionj-announces-company-presenters-for-biopartnering-conference-301498241.html

SOURCE BioNJ

