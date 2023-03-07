BioNJ Announces Lineup for BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ is pleased to host its 13th Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at The Palace at Somerset Park, Somerset, NJ. Back in person after three years, the Conference will bring together life sciences executives, investors, academic collaborators and business development professionals for networking, 1-1 partnering (including in-person on the day of the Conference and virtual partnering throughout the rest of the week), company and start-up pitches, exhibits and plenary sessions.

"We're thrilled to partner once again with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation on BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference, and are ecstatic to have Morgan Lewis join this elite group of Conference Partners for 2023. These organizations are dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem and supporting the life sciences industry in bringing new therapies and medicines to Patients," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ.

"With a robust full-day agenda ─ including a highly anticipated networking reception offering the perfect opportunity to connect with future partners and investors ─ this year's Conference is on track to be bigger than ever," added Hart. "Last year's program convened over 500 attendees from 18 states as well as the District of Columbia, 11 countries and more than 100 investors looking for new opportunities in which to invest."

The action-packed schedule is designed to foster productive partnerships, create meaningful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation. Attendees will hear from and interact with industry thought leaders, such as...

Kathleen Addison , Executive Director, Life Sciences, J.P. Morgan

Amit Bhalla, M.P.H., MBA , CFO, Sampled

Steve Brugger , Former CEO, Affinivax (Acquired by GSK)

Samuele Butera , President, US Pulmonary Hypertension and Retina, President, US Pulmonary Hypertension and Retina, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Dana Callow, MBA , Managing Partner, Boston Millennia Partners

Kathleen Coviello , Chief Economic Transformation Officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority

Mahako Etta , Program Manager, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology

Chris Gartin , Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan

Sal Giovine , CFO, Pharmaceutical BD & External Innovation, Johnson & Johnson

Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

Paul Howard, Ph.D. , Senior Director, Public Policy, Amicus Therapeutics

Nitin Khanna , CEO, Archer Insights

Alan Leeds , Partner, Morgan Lewis

Rik Mehta , CEO, Lactiga

Mike Poisel, MS, MBA , Executive Director, Penn Center for Innovation

Ravi Raghunathan , Partner, Life Sciences Leader, CohnReznick

John Ritter, JD, MBA , Director, Office of Technology Licensing, Princeton University

Phil Ross , Global Chair, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan

David Schwartz , Partner, Morgan Lewis

Gina Tedesco , Managing Director, Golden Seeds

Ofra Weinberger, Ph.D. , Director of Licensing, Columbia Tech Ventures; Associate VP, Tech Transfer & Intellectual Property, Columbia University, Columbia Tech Ventures

Michael Wiley, JD, MBA , Vice President, Foundation Venture Capital Group

Marshall Woodworth, CFO, Nevakar

Timely plenary sessions include:

Biotech Industry Overview: Stats, Trends & Lay of the Land

Partnering & Raising Capital -- Best Practices in the Recovering Biotech Sector

Navigating the Journey from Start-Up to Commercialization

Fireside Chat with Dana Callow, Managing Partner, Boston Millennia Partners

The Path to Successful Value Creation and Partnering with Higher Education Institutions and Academic Medical Centers

A Whole New Day at the NJEDA and Beyond: Raising Capital via Government-Supported Programs

Plus, a special session will showcase the winners from BioNJ's Inaugural Health Equity in Clinical Trials MBA Case Competition. On December 3, 2022, eight teams, competing for more than $20,000 in prize money, presented a business plan defining a new solution, application or technology that can be used nationally to strengthen diversity in clinical trials and expand health equity. During this session, attendees will hear from the three winning teams as they present their business plans live. Click here to peruse the resumes of the students from all eight teams.

The program will include a record number of Company and Start-Up Pitches from innovative companies across life science, biotech, healthcare and digital health sectors…presenting companies to be announced in the next two weeks!

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and hear from representatives from world-renowned institutions as they discuss the importance of academic-industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward.

Columbia Technology Ventures at Columbia University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

Princeton University

Rowan University

Rutgers University

University of Pennsylvania

The Wistar Institute

In addition, attendees can visit the Industry Showcase to learn about valuable resources, products and services available to companies in our BioNJ community:

Amicus Therapeutics

Centri

Cohn Reznick

DLA Piper

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

J.P. Morgan

Marcum

Merck & Co.

Middlesex County

Morgan Lewis

New Jersey Economic Development Authority

New Jersey Health Foundation

RSM

SciSafe

Withum

Worldwide IP Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Make sure you don't miss this unique opportunity to meet new partners, identify new opportunities and learn new ideas. Click here to register. Registration is $395 for BioNJ Members and $495 for Future Members. Contact Pavita Howe at PHowe@BioNJ.org with questions and Cheri Hennessy at CHennessy@BioNJ.org to learn about Sponsorship and Exhibit opportunities.

