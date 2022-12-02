U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,388.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,041.00
    -21.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.70
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.02
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.22
    -0.36 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9700
    -1.3360 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,965.60
    -125.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.40
    -3.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.03
    -15.46 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Bionomics Announces Accepted Abstract and Upcoming Poster Presentations at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) 2022 Annual Meeting

Bionomics Ltd
·2 min read
Bionomics Ltd
Bionomics Ltd

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will present data on the development of an oral tablet formulation of BNC210 for the treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and data on the pharmacometrics analysis and drug reformulation of BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD at the 61st Annual meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) to be held in-person Sunday through Wednesday, December 4-7, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract #1

Title: Development of an Improved Oral Tablet Formulation of BNC210, a Negative Allosteric Modulator of the Alpha 7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor, Suitable for Evaluation as an Acute Treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder.
Session Type: Poster Session I
Abstract Number: M11
Date and Time: Monday December 5, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 PM (MST)

Abstract #2

Title: Pharmacometrics Analysis and Drug Reformulation of BNC210 to Optimize its Evaluation in a Phase 2 Trial in PTSD Patients.
Session Type: Poster Session II
Abstract Number: T77        
Date and Time: Tuesday December 6, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 PM (MST)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General
Ms. Suzanne Irwin
Company Secretary
+61 8 8150 7400
CoSec@bionomics.com.au

Investor Relations
Mr. Connor Bernstein
Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development
+1 (650) 524-5143
cbernstein@bionomics.com.au

Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO, Nasdaq: BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (“SAD”) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.
www.bionomics.com.au


Recommended Stories

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Horizon Therapeutics spells out vision for Rockville R&D hub

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC is hitting the gas on its Montgomery County expansion — while considering buyout offers from larger pharmaceutical companies. Roughly a year since the Dublin company committed to building a research and development hub in Rockville and nearly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion, it is now deep into the construction of a facility at 9810 Darnestown Road. Horizon, a commercial-stage company developing treatments for rare, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, says its planned 192,000-square-foot facility will include 60,000 square feet for laboratory space.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Amgen Is The Underdog In Obesity Treatment — But It's Creeping Up On Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen stock dipped Thursday though the company unveiled promising results for its experimental obesity treatment.

  • Lilly's (LLY) Donanemab Betters Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug

    Data from a phase III early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease study shows that Eli Lilly's (LLY) donanemab leads to a significant reduction of amyloid buildup in the brain and P-tau in the blood after six months.

  • FDA pulls Eli Lilly's COVID drug, GE readies health care spinoff, Neuralink to put chip in humans

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business stories, including the FDA pausing authorization of Eli Lilly's COVID antibody drug, General Electric setting plans for its health care division, and Neuralink looking to test its brain chip on humans in six months.

  • China’s Zero-COVID Trap

    Protesters in China have demanded an end to the country’s strict pandemic approach. Experts say that could invite a public health crisis.

  • Novavax (NVAX) COVID Jab Gets Expanded Label in WHO's EUL

    The WHO updates Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine to include its use as a primary series in adolescents and for use as a booster dose in adults.

  • Why Shares of Vaxxinity Soared This Week

    Positive news regarding a different company's Alzheimer's treatment may have helped Vaxxinity.

  • Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials

    Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's meeting in San Francisco after announcing in November that the drug had failed in the two trials. Unlike Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's lecanemab, which appears to be on track for U.S. regulatory approval after presenting successful trial results on Tuesday, Roche's drug did not show a statistically significant benefit in patients with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Why This New Alzheimer's Update Is Likely To Spark A Debate For Biogen Investors

    Biogen stock surged Wednesday after partner Eisai unveiled Alzheimer's treatment test results that two doctors reportedly described as "magnificent."

  • This Top Pro Invests in Healthcare Trailblazers. 4 of Her Favorite Plays.

    Debra Netschert, co-manager of PGIM Health Sciences, looks for innovators in biopharma and healthcare delivery. Why Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth fit the bill.

  • Apple Has Another Stealthy Path Into This $4 Trillion Market

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has made no secret about its healthcare market aspirations and has made steady inroads into the space over the past several years. Numerous features on the Apple Watch are geared toward health and fitness. Both the iPhone and the Apple Watch can detect when the user has fallen or has been in a car accident.

  • Skipping Meals May Take Years off Your Life, Study Finds—Here’s What to Know

    A large study shows that skipping meals and poor meal timing can have harmful effects on health, including shortening life span.

  • Cancer biotech cuts staff by one-fifth

    Boston biotech Oncorus Inc. is losing one-fifth of its employees as it pauses work on all but one drug. Oncorus (Nasdaq: ONCR) announced the cuts on Wednesday, saying it will lay off 20% of its staff. ONCR-021 is still preclinical, but Oncorus believes it could have applications in non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

  • Indiana AG Insists on Punishing Doctor Who Gave Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

    Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita apparently will not stop until he’s punished Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel from Ohio to end her pregnancy.

  • China Could Face a ‘Tsunami’ of Covid Deaths. What the Options Are if Lockdowns Are Lifted.

    A central component of China's Covid policy easing has been renewed campaigns to get older citizens fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

  • Are Granola Bars Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

    Granola bars are a handy snack, but are they healthy? Let's see what dietitians have to say.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks

    The top healthcare stocks include Azenta Inc. for best value, McKesson Corp. for fastest growth, and Signify Health Inc. for most momentum.

  • A New Drug Could Slow Alzheimer’s Disease, Data Show

    Researchers report on a critical step toward an effective treatment for the neurodegenerative disease.